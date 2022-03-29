By James Ogunnaike

No fewer than eight persons were, yesterday, reportedly killed in Sagamu, Ogun State.

It would be recalled that about seven persons were killed in Abeokuta in the last one week as members of Eiye and Aiye confraternities engaged in a supremacy battle.

The clash between the rival cult groups got to its peak following the gruesome murder of an area boy, popularly known as Tommy in the Oluwo area of Abeokuta.

Since the death of Tommy, residents of Abeokuta have been living under fear of possible escalation of the crisis.

As at Sunday evening, residents of Panseke, Onikolobo, Oluwo, Adigbe fled for their dear lives as gunshots rented the air.

Though the police said 18 persons have been arrested, calm seems not to have been restored as the crisis has now escalated in Sagamu, Remo area of the state.

It was gathered that as early as 7 am on Sunday, some young men stormed the town, killing their targets.

While a few of the victims were picked up by the police, others were said to have been taken away by their parents.

Vanguard gathered that one Akeem, an electrician, was killed in the Ajegunle area of Sagamu around 7 am.

A source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said: “Akeem did not die immediately, but when they were rushing him to hospital, another bike hit them and he fell from the bike. That was how he died. His intestines were coming out because he was shot in the stomach.”

It was also gathered that some of the victims were murdered in places such as Soyindo, Ijagba, Ajegunle and Sabo; all in Sagamu.

At the moment, residents of Sagamu are calling on the police to put the situation under control.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, threatened that the police would deal with all cultists in the state.

He said the command would also arrest and prosecute landlords harbouring cultists in Ogun, even as he charged parents to warn their children.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has also assured residents of the state that he would not allow some hoodlums to truncate the peace in Ogun.

