By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Bandits have again hit Niger State, during which a Divisional Police Officer, DPO, two of his officers and four vigilante members were killed.

The incident occurred, yesterday, in Nasko town, Magama Local Government Area of the state.

The bandits were said to have launched an attack on the police station before launching another attack on people of the town.

It was gathered that officers at the police station in the town had been informed of plans by bandits to cause havoc in the community and as the police were mobilising for a counter offensive, the bandits, who had already surrounded the station, opened fire on the policemen led by the DPO, Umar Dakingari and two other policemen and were felled by the bullets.

Four members of the local vigilante, who were also at the station getting ready to attack the bandits, were also killed.

It was learned that the bandits had just fled neighbouring Kebbi State, where they also reigned terror before invading Nasko town in Niger.

A source said: “The DPO got wind of the planned assault by the gunmen and immediately started mobilising his men for the counter offensive but unknown to the DPO, the terrorists have already surrounded the station and rained bullets on the policemen and others with the DPO being the first causality.”

The bandits later took their time to search the armoury at the police station and escaped with some arms, which could not be immediately quantified.

They later stormed Nasko town, where they shot sporadically to scare people before they escaped.

Contacted on phone, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Monday Kuyars, confirmed the incident and the death of the DPO.

Vanguard News Nigeria