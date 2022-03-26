The price of bottle water has risen from N100 to N300 due to high demand at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention is holding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a bottle of water, which was sold at between N100 and N200 in the morning, rose to N300 in the afternoon.

Some sellers interviewed blamed the increase in price on scarcity.

“I came here with a truck load of water in the morning, but it has all been sold, I tried to get another truck but the road is already blocked by security agents for security reasons, that is why the price is high,” Mrs Gladys Idahor, a seller said.

Mr John Dyegh, another seller corrected the claim, alleging that he had to tip some policemen before he could get another supply.

“Naturally, we have to build in the additional cost, so that is why the price is higher,” Dyegh said.

He said he had recorded high sales at the convention.

NAN also reports that some local musicians and praise singers were taking advantage of the convention to make money.

The musicians and praise singers in groups were seen moving from one state pavilion to another entertaining guests. (NAN)