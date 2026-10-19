PDP to APC: Stop campaigning if opposition is unserious

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to stop campaigning if it considers opposition parties unserious, insisting that the 2027 general elections will determine their political strength.

The party’s response came amid warnings by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, that a return to fuel subsidy could push the naira to N4,000 per dollar, and claims that investors had written off opposition parties as unserious.

In a response to Vanguard’s inquiry, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, reaffirmed the party’s opposition to subsidy restoration, while dismissing attempts to undermine its credibility as an opposition force.

“The party fully supports the removal of fuel subsidy and is totally opposed to any attempt to reintroduce it,” he said.

On the criticism of opposition parties, Jungudo said the ballot, rather than political rhetoric, would determine their relevance.

“If they believe that opposition parties, particularly the PDP, are unserious, let them stop campaigning. Let them all stay at home and see what happens,” he said.

The PDP spokesman expressed confidence that his party would surprise Nigerians through its actions rather than rhetoric.

“We may talk less, but we intend to surprise Nigerians with our actions,” he said.

Jungudo also questioned the ruling party’s efforts to enlist prominent Nigerians into its campaign council if it believed the opposition posed no serious challenge.

The PDP maintained that the 2027 elections would ultimately test the ruling party’s dismissal of the opposition and determine whether its critics had underestimated its political strength.