Uduaghan: Delta declares 3-days  mourning period 

Uduaghan
. .. Orders flags at half-mast
By Ochuko Akuopha
ASABA – THE Delta State Government has declared a three-day mourning period in honour of the departed former Governor of the State, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan.
The directive was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu.
As part of the measures to honour the late former governor, the incumbent governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has directed that all flags on public buildings across the state be flown at half-mast throughout the three-day mourning period.
The mourning period takes effect from Monday, October 19.
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