Ronaldo handed 30-day suspension after Portugal camp walkout

(FILES) Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo looks on ahead of the UEFA Nations League league phase group A4 football match between Portugal and Wales at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on September 24, 2026. Cristiano Ronaldo has been sanctioned by 30 days of suspension following his decision to walk out on the national team, according the Portuguese Federation, AFP reports on October 19, 2026. (Photo by Patricia de Melo Moreira / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a 30-day suspension for leaving the Portuguese national team camp during the UEFA Nations League, the country’s football federation (FPF) announced on Monday.

The 41-year-old left the Portugal camp on September 30, before accusing coach Jorge Jesus of breaking his word about giving him game time.

Ronaldo apologised to supporters earlier in October, adding he would accept any punishment that was imposed.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who will also have to pay a fine of 255 euros ($286), has received the minimum penalty provided for in the federation’s regulations, which stipulate suspensions of between one and six months for leaving the national team.

Ronaldo left Portugal’s squad after first being made to warm up as a substitute against Norway on September 27 and not brought on, and then finding out he would not start against Denmark in the match on October 1.

Ronaldo’s suspension takes effect from the day of the Denmark match, meaning he has already served 19 days of his ban and will complete it by the end of October.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is Portugal’s all-time top goalscorer and record appearance-maker.

But in his absence, Portugal won all four of their Nations League matches and qualified for the quarter-finals with two games to spare.

Portugal host Denmark on November 14 and then travel to face Wales on November 17 in their final two Nations League Group A4 matches — by which time Ronaldo will have served his suspension.

The FPF disciplinary committee said it took into account “the remorse shown in the statement” issued by Ronaldo on October 6, in which he admitted his mistake and expressed his willingness to accept a punishment.

AFP