Reject Tinubu’s second term, petrol discount a scam – ADC campaign to youths

Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has urged Nigerian youths to reject President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid, accusing his administration of failing to address unemployment and economic hardship while faulting its petrol price discount as misleading.

The council said young Nigerians continued to face rising living costs and limited job opportunities, urging them to mobilise for an alternative ahead of the presidential election.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the call during an interaction with ADC youth leaders in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Ologbondiyan said many graduates had been pushed into petty trading and point-of-sale businesses by the scarcity of decent jobs.

“As youths, you have spent almost 12 years under the APC government confronting difficult economic circumstances, with many graduates struggling to find decent employment,” he said.

He also questioned the government’s petrol price discount, saying pump prices remained above ₦1,400 per litre despite the announced reduction to ₦1,350.

“Check the filling stations in your neighbourhood, and you will discover that Nigerians are still paying above ₦1,400 per litre. What, then, is the reality behind this so-called discount?” he queried.

Ologbondiyan urged youths to support the ADC’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, claiming their ticket offered a more transparent approach to managing the petroleum sector and tackling economic hardship.

“After years in government, Nigerians deserve more than promises, excuses and propaganda. They deserve policies that work and leadership that understands their pain,” he said.

He urged young Nigerians to mobilise across their wards, warning that another APC term would leave their concerns unresolved.

“Your future is too important to be sacrificed on the altar of political propaganda. Nigerian youths deserve decent jobs, affordable living conditions and a government that takes their aspirations seriously,” Ologbondiyan said.