By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders in the Central Senatorial District of Cross River have subtly “rejected” Governor Ben Ayade’s Zoning formula which advocates that his successor must come from the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

All seems not to be sitting right with the APC following the meeting held by Critical stakeholders, Political heavyweights in the Central at the weekend in Ikom LGA, with the likes of Sen. John Owan-Enoh, Pst Usani Uguru Usani ,Chris Agara Esq , Godswill Edward amongst others in attendance.

The stakeholders are kicking against Gov Ayade’s position on his successor coming from the South, urging him to open up to the political space and not make it a southern thing alone.

They stated that the Zoning formula of the Governor could spell doom for the Party at the state level noting that the Central remains the stronghold of the party and the most competitive Senatorial District stressing that the wave of defection which has hit other districts was yet to be experienced by them.

Furthermore, they stated that as a district, they have not had any critical meeting to brainstorm like other parts have done.

They also noted that the last by-elections was a clear Indication that more “work” needs to be done and no stone should be left unturned neither should anything be taken for granted warning that opposition People’s Democratic party, PDP , won two LGAs and therefore the APC must sit up.

They further agreed to lead a delegation to the Governor and leader of the party to state the position of the zone as it concerns 2023.

In a 9 point declaration made available to Vanguard after the meeting, the forum resolved to pledge its support for President Mohammadu Buhari (GCFR)’s Government and commend the giant strides recorded in all the sectors of the nation’s economy.

“We appreciate His Excellency Ben. Ayade for his defection into the party and the Value it has brought while also acknowledging his leadership of the State.

“We also congratulate the state chairman of the APC, Barr. Alphonsus Ogar and members of the state executive committee of the APC for their emergence and recent inauguration. It calls on the party leadership to please lead with fairness and inclusiveness for all party men and women irrespective of Senatorial District.

“The Central Senatorial District remains the most competitive senatorial district within the politics of APC in Cross River State therefore, managing it to reap the maximum benefit of this quality must be guided jealously.

“We call for the opening up of the political space in the party at the state level for the overall interest of the party in order to provide for the credible emergence of candidates that will be generally acceptable to the people. Therefore, the emphasis should be on a winning strategy for the party and not a zoning strategy.

“The forum notes that the Central Senatorial District is the only zone in the state that has not witnessed any wave of defections out of it since the governor’s entry into the APC unlike the Southern and Northern Senatorial districts.

“This is largely as a result of the quality of political leadership and followership as well as the strength of the party in the District, therefore the leadership of the party is called upon to do everything to support the zone.

“The experience coming out of the recent bye-elections that took place in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State constituency with PDP winning the two local governments of Akpabuyo and Ogoja and the APC winning one, Yala, should not be taken for granted.

“What this suggests going forward into the party primaries and the 2023 general elections is that the party must spare nothing to be competitive in the choice of its candidates for every elective office.

“The leader of our party, Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade has the greatest stake in retaining Cross River State as an APC state come 2023; together with Governor, the Central Senatorial District as the most competitive senatorial district .

“Also, our leaders have made the greatest sacrifices for the survival of the party since its inception, the senatorial district has the responsibility to ensure that the party comes out victorious in the fourth coming elections,” they stated.

Vanguard learned that the meeting before it was held was greeted by some stumbling blocks as the powers that be in the party hierarchy reportedly didn’t want the meeting to hold because they perceived it may unsettle the Party in the state following information that a certain stakeholder may declare his intention to run for governor.

However, after much persuasion and considerations, the critical meeting was allowed to go on as scheduled which has now made a declaration kicking against the governor’s zoning formula for 2023 which he has made severally at various occasions about his support for a successor from the South .

According to Gov Ayade , his support was borne out of equity, Justice and fairness, Since other Senatorial Districts have taken their turns, it’s only natural it goes back to the South.

