As 2023 general elections draw near, about 200 groups from the North Central part of the country today gave reasons while they want Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The group under the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, NCAT in a communique issued in Abuja after their meeting said Tinubu is their preferred choice from the array of aspirants that have indicated interest in leading Nigeria.

The groups said Tinubu remain their preferred person to pilot the affairs of the nation.

The meeting was attended by representatives and leaders of the over 200 support groups from the north-central part of the country.

The President of the NCAT, John Ali Oriri said at the meeting that participants have critically evaluated Tinubu’s aspiration and the implications of its success for the presidential bid.

He said, “Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has declared his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential on the platform of the APC, other aspirants within the APC and other political parties have also indicated interest in the same position.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has embarked on a nationwide consultation with various stakeholders and interest groups during which he has continued to unveil his vision for placing Nigeria on the path to economic sustainability and assert the country’s pivotal place in world affairs.

“The former governor of Lagos state has proven that he is a great manager of resources, especially human resources, as he has mentored and groomed political leaders that have positively impacted Nigeria through the posts they have held or still holding.

” He has proven to be economically sound to get solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria.

“Tinubu has the wealth of experience and network that the country needs in its next President. These great attributes should not be diminished by persons that are interested only in their own personal agenda to the detriment of the entire nation” he added

Oriri said there is an ongoing debate about zoning, with a preponderance of opinion tilted in favour of the southern part of the country producing the next President.

“Tinubu is fortunately from the south, although he is eminently qualified to be the next president even if zoning is not applied.

“There have been some unwholesome activities by those that are afraid of the kind of reforms Tinubu would further implement in line with APC’s reform-oriented philosophy. These unwholesome activities include the deployment of fake news to tarnish Tinubu’s political standing like creating fake health scares and misrepresenting his age.

“Some of the campaigns to undermine Asiwaju Bola Tinubu are emanating from his own party, the APC. Incidentally, those linked to this campaign are of inferior value and are not qualified to be substituted to Tinubu even if it was possible for them to emerge as their party’s flagbearers.

“There are several political parties that are eager to give Tinubu an automatic ticket in the event that the APC fails to recognize his electoral worth.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been a perfect statesman even in the face of this negative propaganda and fake news deployed against him. He has focused on the task at hand, which is reassuring that he is the only one that can deliver governance to the expectation of Nigerians.

“The North-Central has the best chance of having their marginalization addressed when Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes president in 2023 and beyond. Among all the aspirants that have indicated an interest in the position, he is the only one that consistently proven that he detribalized and liberal-minded to fully embrace the diversity needed to preside over Nigeria” he said

The North Central group further resolved that it will formally inform Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu that the decision to run for President is no longer his to make as Nigerians have resolved that he is the one to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari and take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

“The relationships among the 200 groups that make up NCAT must be further cemented to present a united front in the quest to support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to emerge as Nigeria’s next President.

“NCAT will activate a formidable media support team that will constantly the propaganda attack on Tinubu’s aspiration and respond to counter the intended negativity.

“NCAT would support all the APC delegates from the north-central to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Presidential primary election of their party.

“The support groups will identify and prepare five (5) alternate political parties that would give Tinubu automatic ticket as their presidential flagbearer if the APC fails to do the needful” he added