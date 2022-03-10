The African business space is thriving & in the last 5 years, entrepreneurship has taken a different turn as there has been a large influx, amidst several success stories. In this piece, we highlight 10 Young African CEOs who are doing well in their fields & are poised to become major influences in today’s business space.

JENNIFER IGBINOBA (NIGERIA)

Igbinoba Jennifer born on the 10th of January 1993 is a Nigerian Skin care and beauty entrepreneur and founder of Jenny’s Glow Skincare Enterprise.She hails from Oredo local government area of Edo state. She attended Idia Girls College in Benin City, and in 2011, she was admitted into Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Edo state .

Igbinoba Jennifer, popularly known as Jenny’s Glow, is one of the most successful Nigerian Skin care and beauty entrepreneurs who humbled herself in the line of the beauty business to own some of the most phenomenal discoveries and highest selling skin care & beauty products in Nigeria.She established the business in the year 2017 & has gone ahead to open branches across the country.She also launched her luxury wig store, Hair by Jennysglow recently.She has several major influencers signed to her brand as ambassadors.It is safe to say that she is a big name in the beauty & skincare industry.

LAURA ETHEL AKAFFUL (GHANA)

Laura Ethel Akafful is the CEO of Laurel Gas Resources, an energy distribution company that uses technology to promote the broad and safe use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas in Ghana.

Laurel gas safety stock and delivery module is safer, affordable and provides high returns on investment than the traditional gas station that is expensive to set up; providing LPG accessibility and last-mile delivery for LPG within 10-30 minutes after order.

Customers order for a cylinder SWAP and a variety of products and services via our website, mobile app, social media and direct calls.Laura who is an advocate for clean energy has achieved commendable success in the last few years

WHITNEY AMAKU OFOEDU (NIGERIA)

Ofoedu Whitney Bassey Amaku is a beauty entrepreneur, the fast rising CEO of WhitneyWhyt Beauty, a popular beauty salon in the heart of Lekki which is a favorite spot for several beauty enthusiasts as it caters for all their necessary needs.Whitney has spent over 10 years as an entrepreneur while her beauty brand was established 5 years ago.

The award-winning beauty entrepreneur graduated from Bowen University with a B.Sc in computer science in the year 2014 and thereafter proceeded to the Lagos Business School in 2016 for a course in entrepreneur management where she amassed the required skills.Her passion for the business & being a perfect example for other individuals to learn or tap from has brought about to the decision to become a lifestyle influencer & youtuber, a journey she ventured into recently.

Asides being the CEO of Whitneywhytbeauty, she doubles as the founder of Whitneywhyt ventures Limited.An entrepreneur who is focused, dedicated & hardworking, she has received laurels & commendations in different quarters.In 2019, she was recognized by Scream All Youth Awards as an award winner for the efforts of her brand.She is currently nominated in two categories at the West African Youth Honours-Entrepreneur of the year & Most prominent beauty brand for Whitneywhyt Beauty.In 2021, she also nominated by the Woman Of Merit Gold Awards in the Body & Beauty care Products & Services in Nigeria category.

As an entrepreneur manager, she is strengthened with the knowledge to successfully manage her business, people & keep a unique customer relationship which has attracts all classes of individuals to her spot, as top personalities & celebrities are not left out.Whitney has the ability to take unhealthy portfolios and transform them into healthy and thriving ones as she is known for building individuals.She is creating a name in the beauty industry & on the path to becoming an household name in the country

DONYE AYODELE SAMSON (NIGERIA)

Ayodele Donye who was born into a family of 4 is a successful business man today as he hails from a setting where they are popularly known for their skills and productiveness in fishing, canoe-making, lumbering and farming generally.He is the C.E.O and Director of E4 luxury, E4 luxury tech and E4 interiors.He attended Police children school and proceeded to Apex De unique for his secondary education. At this stage, Ayodele began to show a lot of promise of a bright future with his astonishing maturity and personality.

He attended Lead City University & obtained a Bachelor’s honour in Mass Communication.As a student, he ventured into the digital world and created a media outfit, E4 media. Ayodele who has always being known for his an appealing and high fashion sense established his jewelry brand, E4 Luxury jewellers shortly after completing his National youth service.He started by being an affiliate marketer, learning the basis, pros and cons and every prerequisite he needed to fully venture on his own.

He finally launched his jewelry company, E4 luxury Jewellers on the 10th of November 2016.Ayodele’s brand has won major awards in the country & he has also been listed as one of the most outstanding entrepreneurs in Nigeria.He recently celebrated the 6th year anniversary of his business running actively and also expanding into other lines of businesses .

Asides from business, Ayodele engages in humanitarian and philanthropic acts with a lot of impact in his immediate community.He remains one of the most respected jewelers in the country

ESHOKHAI MARIAN ESHEZA (NIGERIA)

Eshokhai Marian Esheza is one of the most hardworking youths of this era.The thriving legal practitioner is highly sought after in the car dealership world where she owns Esheza Autos & Esheza Market Hub.

Born on the 16th Of July to the family of Mr. And Mrs Paul Eshokai in the city of Lagos, the Edo state indigene has always had a love for cars. Not willing to sacrifice her interest in cars, Eshokai decided to make a business out of it and began her foray into the automobile business in 2019 and has since built her brand to an enviable status with over one hundred thousand followers on Instagram @mz_esheza @eshezaautos.

As a smart legal Practitioner, she has found a creative way to merge her love for automobiles and law. She does this by incorporating her knowledge of the law into her automobile sales business.She is also know for her one minute car review for all automobiles for sale and this had made her distinct amongst her colleagues.

Marian has gotten several award nominations in her few years in the game from West African Youth Honours, Scream All Youth Awards, Scream African Women Awards amongst others.She is known to put in a lot of work & her clientele patronage is very impressive.

DAUDA IBRAHIM ENDURANCE (NIGERIA)

Dauda Ibrahim Endurance is a fashion, entertainment, PR and lifestyle entrepreneur. A key Afrobeat entertainment personality in Nigeria, Germany and Europe at large. He’s the founder and current CEO of Popory Nation and it’s affiliates, Made In Edo Fest and co-founder of Betaa foods processing company Ltd.The product of Polymer Technology from Auchi polytechnic hails from Iyakpi community, Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

Before establishing Popory Nation, the 29 year old worked with reputable companies such as Sara Foam in Lagos, Nigeria & MB Spritzgusstechnik gmbh in Germany as a polymer Technologist.

The first son of Mr & Mrs Dauda Yerimah is the founder of Popory Nation which has several arms e.g Popory Fashion, Popory Culture, Popory Lifestyle, Popory Initiative amongst others. Popory fashion is an urban and lifestyle clothing brand which he founded in April 15th, 2017 in Munich, Germany while Popory Culture is an event hosting, production & management company, the most reliable Afrobeats entertainment brand in Germany which has worked with top artistes such as D’banj, Teni, Stonebwoy, 2face, Flavour, Timaya, Omah Lay, Ice Prince, Reekado Banks, Tekno, Vector etc

His fashion brand has been nominated for several awards in & out of the country.His inputs in the game can’t be overlooked as he is also keen on putting his state on the map with the creation of the MADE IN EDO FEST- a platform to give young talents, creatives and business owners opportunity to be celebrated.

He believes that the creative industry is one that is yet to be fully tapped into and if done, a lot of young people would be fully engaged and put their talents and entrepreneurial skills / ideas into productive use.This is one of the visions he has for the platform

An arm of his company that specializes in music PR, artistes bookings, artists management and general entertainment business is Popory Lifestyle.The astute entrepreneur also renders selfless services to the vulnerable & less privileged through his foundation wing, Popory Initiative. hosted several charity programs across Nigeria such as; Abia state Hospital visitation, Charity visitation to Edo Orphanage home, The Life changers Orphanage home, Itsoghena Orphanage home and so much more.

Dauda Ibrahim popularly called Popory is one of the young CEOs contributing to the economic growth via different sectors and is poised to be an established businessman

OYETOLA DOKUN (NIGERIA)

Oyetola Dokun is the founder of Glitz beauty, a skincare & spa brand located in Lekki, Lagos state in Nigeria.She hails from Ogbomosho in Oyo state.The CEO of Glitz stores established the company in 2017 & a year after, underwent training in skincare & spa services which was her passion for the beginning.It was also intended to take the Glitz brand to the next level.

This launched her first Unisex & spa store on the mainland (Ikeja) & within few years, the need for expansion presented itself & she moved to her Lekki store in 2020. The Glitz brand was founded to satisfy all that concerns beauty & she has carved a niche for then brand over the last few years.As someone who believes that entrepreneurship is adversity, she registered a real company in 2020, Sp Homes where she is the co-owner alongside a partner who is a visionary

Glitz stores has gotten awards and multiple recognitions, kicking off with the Fast rising entrepreneur plaque at Scream Awards 2019 which was her first.She also bagged awards at West African Youth Honours & award of 40 under 40 CEOs in Africa,

As someone who is hardworking, products for her skincare brand also are produced by herslf and members of staff where she ultimately makes sure that effectiveness and healthy skin os guaranteed for all customers worldwide.

ONUZURIKE OLUOMACHI (NIGERIA)

Onuzurike Oluomachi was born on March 14, 1995 to Mrs Nkechi Nwoke. She attended Mayfair Academy for her elementary education before proceeding to Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State for her first degree where bagged a Bachelor’s degree in political science.

She founded her business, BO Hairs Extension and Accessories in 2016. Her journey began in Umuahia, Abia State. As the business got bigger she opened a branch in Uyo, Awka Ibom State before ultimately coming down to Lagos where her luck has held with resounding success.

She took the biggest gamble of her life when she relocated to Lagos. She knew no one and had never left her home base of Umuahia, Abia State but Lagos beckoned because through her online activities she discovered that over 70% of her clients are there.

As of today, BO Hairs is one of the most popular hair sellers in the country as she has achieved a great deal of success.She is set to dominate the hair industry all over the country.

TOBI MISAN ADEGBOYEGA (NIGERIA)

Tobi Adegboyega was born on the 16th of November 1991 and christened Oluwatobiloba Orighomisan Adegboyega to his dad (now deceased) of Abeokuta accent and his mum from Warri in modern day Delta state.

He had his primary education at God First Children Center, Ketu Lagos, and he continued on to Epe Grammar School, Epe, Lagos for his secondary education. He gained admission in the prestigious University Of Lagos, Akoka where he bagged a Bachelor’s Degree in Adult Education, Social works and Community development in 2015. He is currently studying to bag an MBA in the same university.

In the course of his tertiary education he found his passion for Hospitality and Tourism. Whilst many of his counterparts waited on employment letters from different companies; he took the bull by its horn and delved into the entrepreneurial world. This love propelled him to start his own travel company named Cosmic Travels immediately after his Bachelor’s.

As a Hospitality enthusiast per excellence, he fast became the gold fish and star boy who could not go unnoticed. He took up a paid employment in a fine dinning restaurant in Victoria Island, Lagos, called Labrioche as Restaurant Manager. This became a stepping stone to a career path of success. Thereafter he got another employment with La’Vee Rooftop, first as Restaurant Manager and ultimately, Consultant Manager.

He resigned from his job as Consultant Manager in La’Vee in year 2020 and established his business, Eko Shortlets

Eko Shortlets is an apartment and hospitality company charged with the responsibility of changing the narrative of apartment and housing tales, one client at a time. His journey as an entrepreneur has brought him to the zenith of his career and caused him to mingle with the influential and affluent. His personal mantra of giving everyone a room to succeed constantly endears him to the hearts of all those who come in contact with him and vice versa. Tobi Adegboyega also has interests in philanthropy, politics, charity, religion and quality friendships.

LEESI VIZOR (NIGERIA)

Leesi Vizor is at the helms of affair at Leevenchy brand.She is an hardworking & enterprising businesswoman who has dedicated the last 5 years to building a brand that is endearing & provides optimum customer service to her clients.

Within the space of 4 years, she has won several major awards including ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ at Scream All Youth Awards.She replicated this feat at the West African Youth Honours asides winning Hair brand of the year on several occasions.

The astute entrepreneur also owns a major sportswear brand, Leevenchy Fit which has been certified world class standard by professionals in the sportswear industry.While focusing on solely raw donor hair for her hair brand, Leesi Vizor has also added another feather to her cap with the establishment of Leevenchy homes where she deals in properties.She has also ventured into the European property market which she is exploring in Portugal & Spain.Plans are ongoing to launch in the US market too.

The entrepreneur who won the entrepreneur of the year award at the Lagos city awards & hair brand of the year at Prestige award has proved her resilience, hardwork, passion & the knack for success through her several business ventures where she hopes to build a bigger name for herself and become established on a world class level. The Leevenchy brand is definitely one to pay attention to & Leesi Vizor who is the CEO & founder is leaving no stones unturned in building a brand to reckon with on the world stage.