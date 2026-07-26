Full list of every BBNaija winner from Season 1 to Season 10

The countdown is almost over as the 11th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) premieres on July 26, with fans eagerly anticipating another season packed with drama, romance, strategy and unexpected twists.

This year’s edition, themed ‘Everything Is For The Taking,’ will see a new crop of housemates compete for a record-breaking N160 million grand prize — the biggest reward in the reality show’s history since its debut in 2006.

Over the years, BBNaija has evolved from a reality television show into a platform that has produced some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainment personalities. Many former winners have gone on to build successful careers in music, film, business, fashion and content creation.

Ahead of the new season, here’s a look at every winner from Seasons 1 to 10.

Katung Aduwak (Season 1 – 2006)

Katung Aduwak made history as the winner of the inaugural edition of Big Brother Nigeria after entering the house as a wildcard contestant. He walked away with the $100,000 grand prize before relocating to New York to study filmmaking. Today, he works as a film director and producer.

Michael ‘Efe’ Ejeba (See Gobe – 2017)

After an 11-year break, BBNaija returned in 2017 with the ‘See Gobe’ edition, which Efe won thanks to his relatable personality and the popular catchphrase, “Based on Logistics.” He received a prize package worth N25 million and an SUV and later pursued a career in music while remaining active in the entertainment industry.

Miracle Igbokwe (Double Wahala – 2018)

Miracle impressed viewers with his performances in the arena games and emerged winner of the ‘Double Wahala’ season. After claiming the N45 million prize package, he relocated to the United States, where he became a licensed commercial pilot.

Mercy Eke (Pepper Dem – 2019)

Mercy Eke became the first woman to win BBNaija after emerging victorious in the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition. She took home the N60 million grand prize and has since established herself in real estate, fashion, television and entrepreneurship.

Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe (Lockdown – 2020)

Laycon’s popularity and loyal fanbase propelled him to victory during the Lockdown season. After winning the N85 million prize, he expanded his music career, starred in his own reality series and later became a voting member of the Recording Academy for the Grammy Awards.

Hazel ‘White Money’ Onou (Shine Ya Eye – 2021)

Known for his charisma, humour and cooking skills, White Money won over viewers to claim the N90 million grand prize. Since leaving the house, he has focused on music, brand endorsements and other media ventures.

Josephine ‘Phyna’ Otabor (Level Up – 2022)

Phyna became the second woman to win the reality show after an energetic and outspoken performance in the house. Since winning the N100 million prize, she has built a career in acting, presenting and influencer marketing.

Ilebaye Odiniya (All Stars – 2023)

Competing against returning housemates, Ilebaye emerged as the youngest winner in the show’s history. Her victory earned her a N120 million prize package, which helped her expand her fashion business and strengthen her presence as a digital content creator.

Kingsley ‘Kellyrae’ Sule (No Loose Guard – 2024)

Kellyrae entered the house alongside his wife, Kassia, while successfully keeping their marriage a secret from fellow contestants. The strategy became one of the biggest talking points of the season as he eventually won the N100 million grand prize. Since then, he has released music and secured several commercial partnerships.

Imisioluwa ‘Imisi’ Ayanwale (10/10 – 2025)

Imisi claimed the Season 10 title after impressing viewers with consistent performances and strategic gameplay throughout the competition. Following her N150 million victory, she has expanded into content creation, acting and brand collaborations.

With another season set to begin, a new housemate will soon join this exclusive list of BBNaija champions and potentially use the platform to launch the next chapter of their career.

Vanguard News