By Onozure Dania

A former Commandant of the National Defence College, Abuja, Rear Admiral Thomas Lokoson (retd) has said the decision to dump the All Progressives Congress, APC, and join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State was based on the proper internal democracy of the party and the deliberate attempt by the present administration at driving a convincing agenda that impacts the socio-economic space of the state.

Lokoson, who was among the 5,000 members of the APC and other political parties received by the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorcha Ayu, as part of activities marking the 2nd year anniversary of Governor Douye Diri in the state, said despite the fact that his membership of the APC was based on an uninformed analysis of the politics of the state, the decision to dump APC for PDP was his final bus stop in politics of the state.

Lokoson, in a statement after the official acceptance into the PDP, said after testing the two political parties, the APC and the PDP, “today, I am much better informed.

I have been part of the two parties and know them to a great extent. I have all it takes to make an informed decision. The PDP is my choice, my final bus stop. No shaking.”

“Besides being resident in Yenagoa offered me the privilege to study and watch with keen interest the political programme of the current administration. We can see a deliberate attempt at driving a convincing agenda that impacts the socio-economic space. This has built confidence in the leadership and processes of the party.

“There is now trust in the party hierarchy. Trust is very critical as it can shape or destabilise the structure. For us in the PDP, we are glad to have a leadership that can always be trusted and is strategic, meticulous and conscious in leading.

“I formally return to the PDP with a clear conscience. Whatever mistakes that were made in the past will certainly be avoided and will help shape the future. The emergence of Diri set the state on a new dawn.

“Barely two years in office, the achievements of the administration could be felt and seen by all of us, not radio or television projects. Our Miracle governor has taken the core business of governance to enviable heights. It is, therefore, with pride that I identify myself with this dynamic, focused and forward looking leader.

“ The Bayelsa State environment has continue to witness improvement in terms of infrastructure and security.

“Who then will not want to be identified with the PDP and its leadership after seeing the level of commitment?

“Part of my business takes place at night. There is a tremendous increase in night activities as a result of the security situation in the state. Indeed Bayelsa State can be said to be the safest state in the South-south.

“So what are our friends and well wishers waiting for? We all know the nexus between security and development. Let the investments start flowing in.”

