By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – A commercial motorcyclist, otherwise known as okada rider, was in the early hours of Sunday shot dead at Leme area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The deceased, who was identified as Ashimiu Lawal, was found in the pool of his blood without his motorcycle.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Lawal was shot by unknown persons.

A relative of the deceased, Akintunde Sanni, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the deceased went out to work when he was attacked by his assailants.

Sanni said, somebody who was able to identify the deceased came to his house and break the news to him.

He added that the police evacuated the corpse on Sunday morning.

“Somebody who knows Ashimiu ran to my house this morning to inform me of the incident. He was shot and his okada was taken away by his killers. We don’t know how or when it happened, but we discovered the body this morning”.

“It is a painful thing. Our brother’s body has been deposited at the morgue by a patrol team of the police,” Sanni said.

When contacted, the Ogun State Police command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying, “t was a case of armed robbery.”

Oyeyemi added that “the police have commenced investigation to unravel those behind his death.”