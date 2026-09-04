Troops neutralise terrorist, nab 24 suspects in multiple operations

The Nigerian Army says troops have in the last 24 hours neutralised scores of terrorists and apprehended 24 suspects in operations across several states.

The military operational report made available to Newsmen on Friday, revealed that the operations were conducted between Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

The report said the troops of NATRAC Administration Battalion at FOB Kotonkoro foiled a kidnapping attempt along Kotonkoro-Bangi Road in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger.

It added that that troops’ intervention forced the attackers to abandon five victims and flee into the forest, while the victims were rescued and handed over to community leaders.

In Benue, the report said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke arrested five suspects and recovered two AK-47 magazines and 46 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

According to the report, the arrests followed a clearance operation at a suspected terrorist hideout in Peva, between Benue and Taraba States.

It said the operation targeted terrorists, armed herders, militia groups and other criminal elements allegedly hibernating in the area.

“Troops also neutralised a terrorist during a fighting patrol along Gbisе-Igyudu Road in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, recovering firearms and assorted ammunition.

“The recovered items included a locally fabricated pistol, pistol magazine, AK-47 magazine and several rounds of ammunition,” it said.

In Akwa Ibom, the report said that troops arrested a suspected kidnapping kingpin linked to the abduction of five workers of SADICOMEX Mining Company Ltd.

It added that the suspect was arrested following intelligence-led operations and preliminary investigation identified him as a member of a four-man kidnapping gang.

”In Delta, troops, working with the Department of State Services, arrested 13 suspects during a raid at CH Palace, Otulu Community, Aniocha South Local Government Area.

”Two pump-action guns were recovered during the operation, while the suspects and weapons were handed over to the DSS,” it said.

The report further reveal d that troops of Operation Enduring Peace apprehended a suspected terrorist informant at Sabon Gida Village, Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, following intelligence from the DSS.

It added that troops arrested a suspected kidnapper at Gou, Logo Local Government Area, Benue State, during operations aimed at disrupting criminal activities.

The army said the operations demonstrated sustained intelligence-led efforts to disrupt terrorist, kidnapping and other criminal networks across the country