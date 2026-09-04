FG announces 14-day closure of Niger Bridge for maintenance

Niger Bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works says it will close some sections of the first Niger Bridge between Sept. 7 and Sept. 21 to enable it to carry out maintenance works.

The Acting Federal Controller of Works in Anambra, Mr Timothy Emenike, disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen in Awka on Friday.

Emenike said the general public, especially motorists who use the bridge, should take note of the closure.

He also advised motorists and commuters to use the second Niger Bridge during the Mr Timothy Emenike, of the maintenance.

He said the maintenance work would include fixing the vandalised sections of the bridge.

Emenike regretted the inconvenience the closure of the bridge would cause to motorists and commuters.

According to him, the work will be carried out day and night to ensure its speedy completion.

He urged motorists to cooperate with authorities and obey diversion signs to ensure minimal discomfort during the period