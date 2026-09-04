Crystal Palace sign Nigerian goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor on 2-year deal

Crystal Palace Women have signed Nigeria international goalkeeper Comfort Erhabor on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old joins the English club after spending the 2025/26 season with Portsmouth, where she made six appearances in all competitions.

Erhabor began her career at the Brighton & Hove Albion Academy before gaining experience during loan spells with Hibernian and Plymouth Argyle.

She joined Portsmouth in July 2025 and spent one season with the club before completing her move to Palace.

Born in the Netherlands and raised in England, Erhabor is eligible to represent Nigeria and has since established herself with the Super Falcons.

The goalkeeper made her Nigeria senior debut in February, starting in a friendly against Cameroon before being included in the squad for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Crystal Palace manager Jo Potter welcomed the young goalkeeper to the club, describing her as a promising talent.

“Comfort is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are thrilled to have her here at Palace,” Potter said.

Erhabor said she was excited about the move and viewed it as an important step towards achieving her ambitions.

“It feels really good to be here. I’m very excited to get started,” she said.

“I’m aspiring to play at the highest level, so this is a really big step in my career.”

Her move to Palace provides the Nigerian international with an opportunity to continue her development in England while competing at a higher level of the women’s game.

Vanguard News