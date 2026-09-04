Nigerians’ support for Tinubu’s security drive crucial to economic recovery – Ogboho 

By Adeola Badru

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has called on Nigerians to rally behind the security initiatives of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying sustained national economic growth cannot be achieved without a safe and secure environment.

Igboho said the success of the Federal Government’s economic and infrastructural reforms would depend largely on its ability to consolidate security across the country, particularly in rural communities, farms, forests and other areas vulnerable to criminal activities.

He made the remarks in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, during the launch of the Iru Ekun Security Network, according to a statement issued by his media office.

Speaking at the palace of the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, Igboho stressed that security should be treated as a national responsibility beyond political, ethnic and religious considerations.

He urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of conventional security agencies by providing credible and timely information capable of helping security operatives identify and dislodge criminal elements.

According to him, the infrastructure projects and economic reforms being undertaken by the Federal Government and other authorities would have limited impact if insecurity continued to prevent Nigerians from freely accessing their farms, businesses and communities.

Igboho said, “the current infrastructural facelift in South West and other regions, most especially roads network and economic reforms which are ingredients for overall development can only be explored for the betterment of Nigerians by restoration of effective security and safety of all communities.”

He added, “Therefore, our conventional security agencies currently being supported by local security initiatives like Iru Ekun should be encouraged and motivated to further tackle criminalities in the society.”

The Yoruba activist declared that the new security initiative would not relent in its campaign against banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality threatening communities across the South-West.

“We are committed to eradicate banditry, kidnappers and other hoodlums constituting threat to peace, safety, tranquility of Yorubaland. The era of bandits killing Yoruba Obas is over. We would not tolerate the abduction or killing of our people in the South West.”

Igboho further expressed optimism that the security situation in Nigeria would significantly improve before the end of President Tinubu’s second term, arguing that such an outcome would accelerate the country’s socio-economic development.

“Before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ends his second term tenure, Nigeria’s security would have been water tight to speed up the socioeconomic growth of our nation.“

He explained that the initiative was particularly concerned about protecting agricultural communities and forest reserves from criminal elements, saying traditional rulers had already communicated their concerns to the President.

“We don’t want to see any bandits or hoodlums in whatever guise in our farms and forest reserves. That was our plea to Yoruba traditional rulers and they have made our position known to Mr President.“

“This informed the approval granted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the establishment of Iru Ekun Security Network.”

He called on traditional rulers to promptly alert the security network whenever there were indications of attacks or security breaches in their domains.

“If there are reports of attack or security breach in our farms and villages, our revered traditional rulers should contact Iru Ekun for necessary action. We will not tolerate any ambush of our people again,” he said.

Igboho said the ultimate objective was to restore the confidence Nigerians once had in travelling and conducting their economic activities without fear of abduction, robbery or attacks.

“We want to go back to peace and security of the olden days when our father could decide to travel to anywhere in Yorubaland without any fear of attack or threat. It is possible and we are going to restore such hope and confidence in a safer environment for all,” he stated.

The activist recounted some of the kidnapping incidents recorded in Oyo State, highlighting what he described as the devastating impact of ransom-driven criminality on ordinary Nigerians.

Recalling the recent rescue of an elderly farmer in Okeho, Oyo State, Igboho said the victim had been carrying only N8,000 and was eating a local snack known as wara when he was abducted.

“There was a case of one elderly man we recently rescued in Okeho, Oyo State. The man, who is a farmer had only N8,000 on him when he was kidnapped and he was eating wara, a local snack when they seized him. The hoodlums demanded N10 million ransom,” he said.

He also narrated the case of a woman and her child who were abducted in Iwere Ile, saying the kidnappers demanded N200 million for their release.

“There was another case of a woman and child abducted in Iwere Ile, where her kidnappers demanded N200 million ransom. Her husband had been a victim of kidnapping before the incident and he paid N60 million before he was released. While rescuing the woman one of our Iru Ekun personnel was killed,” Igboho said.

He vowed that the security network would intensify its operations against criminal gangs, insisting that the group would not be deterred by the risks involved.

“This time around we are squaring up with bandits and kidnappers. We won’t take it easy with criminals until we conquer them.“

“We believe that with the prayers of our traditional rulers, we will win these battles,” he was quoted to have stated.“

Also speaking, the Regent of Iworoko Ekiti, Princess Bolanle Adenike Ogundola, urged Yoruba people to embrace and support the Iru Ekun Security Network, describing collective action as essential to protecting communities and preserving peace across the region.

She appealed to Yoruba indigenes to contribute to the initiative, stressing the importance of unity and a shared commitment to the development and security of the people.

She said, “as a race, Yoruba should exhibit love and develop more interest in the progress of our tribe.”