By Henry Ojelu

World scholars and industry stakeholders have commended frontline energy law expert and global vice-chair of the International Law Association, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, SAN, over his new work which provides comprehensive and authoritative account of the guiding principles and rules relating to environmental protection in the Arab region.

Director of the Law Division of the United Nations Environment Programme, Professor Patricia Kameri-Mbote commended the book for providing “a rare glimpse into a region where not many have information on.”

She notes that “the book will be valuable for comparative environment and development law scholars and for policymakers interested in the tractable questions of resource stewardship, sustainable development, and citizenry well-being.”

Similarly, Professor Bassam Fattouh, Director, Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, University of Oxford, United Kingdom describes the book as “a must-read for academics, practitioners and policymakers interested in the sustainable development of the Arab world.”

On his own part, Dr. Robert Mogielnicki, Senior Resident Scholar, Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, United States of America noted that “Olawuyi’s clear-eyed study on environmental law in Arab states is essential reading for those interested in environmental pressures facing the Arab region. In this expansive and comprehensive book, Olawuyi elucidates the key legal frameworks and institutions underlying environmental issues. His original work serves not only as an authoritative guide to environmental protection today but also a roadmap toward a brighter future.”

While reviewing the contents of the book, Prof. Olawuyi, SAN noted that “the book is prepared in a user-friendly style to enhance its utility among its primary audience, namely students, corporations, energy ministries, law firms, arbitrators, courts and international tribunals before whom arguments over environmental requirements and standards often come for resolution.”