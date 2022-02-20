A 20-year-old vulcanizer, Olamilekan Adebayo, who allegedly inflicted injuries on another by stabbing him with a knife on his stomach, on Monday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge of stabbing and unlawful assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Babatope Julius told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Feb. 3, at No. 10, Baale St., Itamaga, Ikorodu, Lagos.

ALSO READ: Two men docked for allegedly stealing car parts worth N1.1m

He told the court that the defendant stabbed the complainant, Kamoru Adebayo with a kitchen knife on his stomach during a fight leading to ruptured intestines.

The alleged offences contravened Sections 245 and 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O Akingbesote granted Adebayo bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties each in like sum who must be blood relatives.

She adjourned the case until March 21 for mention. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria