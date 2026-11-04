Peter Obi storms Calabar for NDC town hall as supporters throng airport, streets

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Peter Obi, on Wednesday arrived in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, ahead of the party’s presidential town hall meeting with stakeholders and supporters, to a rousing reception by party leaders and loyalists.

The former Anambra State governor landed at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, in the afternoon, where party faithful had converged to receive him.

He was welcomed by top NDC leaders in the state, party stakeholders and a large crowd of supporters who chanted solidarity songs and displayed party flags and banners.

From the airport, Obi’s convoy moved through major streets of the Calabar metropolis amid cheers from supporters and residents, a development that caused a brief traffic gridlock along the route.

Obi is expected to attend the presidential town hall meeting organised by the NDC at Metropolitan Hotel, Calabar, where he will interact with party members, stakeholders and residents on his plans for the country ahead of the 2027 general election.

Security has been beefed up around the venue and other strategic locations in the metropolis.