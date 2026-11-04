2027: Otti wave enough to secure re-election — Abia LP

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Labour Party (LP) in Abia State has dismissed suggestions that the growing political influence of former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, could threaten Governor Alex Otti’s re-election chances in 2027, insisting that the governor enjoys sufficient grassroots support to secure another term.

The party said the political momentum behind Otti, which it described as the “Otti wave”, was strong enough to withstand opposition and guarantee victory for the Labour Party in the state.

There have been suggestions that Obi’s popularity and influence played a significant role in Otti’s victory in the 2023 governorship election and could again determine the outcome of the 2027 poll.

However, the Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party in Abia, Chief Emenike Iroegbu, said the party had established a strong grassroots presence across markets, motor parks, local government areas and wards, making it confident of winning all elective positions in the state.

Speaking in Umuahia, Iroegbu acknowledged Obi’s political stature but maintained that his influence would not undermine the Labour Party’s position in Abia.

He noted that Otti had remained in the Labour Party while the party continued to strengthen its political structures across the state’s 184 wards and 17 local government areas.

“What is currently driving political support for the Labour Party in Abia is the ‘Otti wave’. The ‘Otti wave’ is strong enough to withstand any opposition ahead of the 2027 polls. This is the ‘Otti wave’ that has been spreading like wildfire in the 17 LGAs of Abia State,” he said.

Iroegbu claimed that candidates of other political parties, including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been associating themselves with Otti’s popularity through campaign posters and social media posts.

He added that the influence of the former Anambra governor was not strong enough to weaken the Labour Party’s political base in Abia.

The party spokesman also expressed confidence that its grassroots structures would translate into electoral victories across the state in 2027.

On the inclusion of politicians who served in previous administrations in the party’s campaign structures, Iroegbu defended the move, saying political parties should remain open to individuals willing to join and contribute to governance.

He argued that admitting such politicians into the Labour Party did not represent a departure from the principles and policies of the Otti administration, insisting that the governor remained firmly in control of his government.