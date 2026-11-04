Court nullifies ADC governorship candidature in Nasarawa, orders fresh primaries

….Angbazo says he will study judgment before deciding next step

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the governorship candidature of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Nasarawa State, Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, and ordered fresh primaries in the 11 wards of Karu Local Government Area.

The ruling, delivered on November 3, 2026, marks a new development in the lingering leadership and governorship candidature crisis rocking the party in the state ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Reacting to the judgment on Wednesday, Angbazo said he had accepted the court’s decision, pledging to respect the rule of law and maintain peace while consulting his legal team on the way forward.

In a statement titled, “There Is No Victor and No Vanquished: We’re One People, One Nasarawa, and One Nigeria,” the ADC governorship candidate said he received the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Court 5, FCT, Abuja, with calm reflection.

Angbazo, a retired Nigerian Army officer, said he respected the decision as an integral part of the country’s democratic process and judicial system.

He urged his supporters, party members and residents of Nasarawa State to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while his legal team studied the details of the judgment.

“Our democracy is strengthened when all parties submit to lawful processes, and I enjoin all supporters, party faithful, and citizens of Nasarawa State to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding as we study the details of the judgment with our legal team. The ADC stands for justice, fairness, and the will of the people,” he said.

Angbazo maintained that his political ambition was driven by the interests of the people of Nasarawa State, particularly their security, prosperity and welfare, rather than personal considerations.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the ideals of the ADC, describing the party as a platform for providing a credible, inclusive and people-oriented alternative for the state.

The former military officer also called on party stakeholders and residents across the state’s 13 local government areas to reject divisive rhetoric and work towards peace and unity.

He said Nigerians in Nasarawa State shared a common heritage and aspirations for a better future, urging political actors to place the progress of the state above individual interests.

On his next move, Angbazo said he would consult with the party’s state and national leadership, legal advisers and other stakeholders before determining the next lawful steps.