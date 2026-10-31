Drunk barber allegedly stabs man to death in Jigawa

IGP Disu

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old barber, Emmanuel Olatonok, for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man, Ibrahim Shago, to death while reportedly under the influence of alcohol.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at about 5:45 p.m. in the Rafin Sanyi area of Dutse Local Government Area.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect, who reportedly worked as a barber at a hotel in Dutse, allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife following an argument.

He added that the suspect was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“The suspect, a barber reportedly working at a popular hotel in Dutse, allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife following an argument,” he said.

Adam explained that the victim, a resident of Karnaya town, was immediately rushed to a hospital for medical attention but was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said the incident triggered tension in the area as some angry youths gathered at the scene and attempted to vandalise the hotel.

However, police operatives from Dutse Division quickly intervened and brought the situation under control, preventing further violence and destruction of property.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody, while investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Vanguard News