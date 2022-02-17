By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least five persons were hospitalized following a fire outbreak on Wednesday night which gutted the Lagos campus of Law School, located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident led to commotion among occupants who ran in different directions for dear lives.

An eye witness, simply identified as Segun, narrated that the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, started at 10 pm from the first floor of the 5-story building hostel, accommodating about 1500 law graduates on the Lagos campus.

“The fire came with a big bang. There was stampede in the hostel. I saw a student jump out from the first floor where the fire started near the reading room. Other students ran out of their rooms in panic.

“At least, five people were seriously injured while one elderly woman who is a cleaner had her toe dislocated,” Segun stated.

The fire was said to have been promptly put out by hostel security officials who quickly switched off the main power supply before the arrival of state fire service some minutes later.

The unidentified injured students are currently receiving medical attention at the clinic.

It was also gathered that, apart from one big electric cable, no tangible property was destroyed as nothing was close to the place where the fire started from.

Confirming the report, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service and Rescue, Margret Adeseye, through, Public Affairs Officer, Amodu Shuabu, said there was no casualty as the incident was minor.

According to Adeseye, preliminary investigation by the fire service indicated power surge as the cause of the fire outbreak.

She added that a detailed investigation would be carried out to determine the immediate and remote cause of the incident with a view to prevent future occurrences.

