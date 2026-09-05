5 countries FIFA banned over government interference in football

FIFA has a strict rule that its member countries must manage football affairs independently and without undue interference from governments or other third parties.

When that independence is compromised, FIFA can suspend a country’s football federation, preventing its national teams and clubs from participating in international competitions until the situation is resolved.

Here are five countries whose football associations have been suspended over government or third-party interference.

1. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA in February 2022 after the country’s Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) became involved in the administration of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

FIFA classified the situation as undue interference by a third party and suspended ZIFA, meaning Zimbabwe lost its FIFA membership rights and its teams were barred from international football.

The suspension remained in place until July 2023, when FIFA lifted it and appointed a normalisation committee to oversee the restructuring of ZIFA, review its statutes and organise fresh elections.

FIFA also required cooperation between ZIFA and the Ministry of Sport/SRC to clarify the responsibilities of the government and football authorities.

2. India

India’s All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended by FIFA in August 2022 after a committee of administrators was appointed to take over the powers of the federation’s executive committee.

FIFA described the situation as “undue influence from third parties”, saying the arrangement violated its statutes.

The suspension threatened India’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. However, FIFA lifted the ban later that month after the committee of administrators was dissolved and the AIFF administration regained control of its daily affairs.

The tournament subsequently went ahead in India as planned.

3. Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka became another victim of FIFA’s anti-interference rules in January 2023.

FIFA suspended the Football Federation of Sri Lanka (FFSL) after determining that circumstances surrounding the election of a new executive committee amounted to government interference.

The world governing body demanded that the Sri Lankan football administration be allowed to operate independently and that new elections be conducted in accordance with the federation’s statutes.

The suspension was eventually lifted in August 2023 after Sri Lankan authorities took steps to address FIFA’s concerns and provide a framework for the federation to operate independently.

4. Chad

Chad’s football federation was suspended by FIFA in April 2021 after the country’s government withdrew powers that had been delegated to the Chadian Football Association (FTFA).

The government established a national committee to temporarily manage football and also took control of the federation’s premises.

FIFA viewed the move as direct government interference and immediately suspended the FTFA.

The ban lasted only a few months. In October 2021, FIFA lifted the suspension after the Chadian authorities restored the federation’s powers, dissolved the temporary management committee and returned control of its premises to the FTFA president.

5. Kenya

Kenya was suspended by FIFA in February 2022 amid a dispute involving the government and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

FIFA’s Council cited undue interference by a third party when it suspended the Kenyan federation. The dispute involved government action against the FKF leadership and the running of football affairs.

The suspension was lifted in November 2022 after the Kenyan government reinstated the FKF executive committee and the federation’s offices were returned to its elected leadership.

FIFA subsequently planned a joint mission with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to help determine the next steps for Kenyan football.