Nigerian Law School confirms student’s death at Lagos hostel

ABUJA — The Nigerian Law School has confirmed the death of a student of its Enugu Campus who was undergoing the externship programme in Lagos.

The student, who was temporarily accommodated at the Lagos Campus hostel for the duration of the programme, died after falling from the rooftop of the hostel in the early hours of Friday, August 7, 2026.

In a statement on Monday, Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke Osho, said the incident occurred at about 4:00 a.m.

According to the statement, the student succumbed to the incident.

“The Management of the Nigerian Law School regrets to confirm the tragic incident involving a student of the Nigerian Law School, Enugu Campus, who was undergoing the externship programme in Lagos and was temporarily accommodated at the Lagos Campus hostel for the duration of the programme,” the statement said.

The Law School said it was working with the appropriate authorities and the deceased student’s family to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and ensure that all necessary procedures were followed.

Management said further information would be provided as appropriate.

Expressing its condolences to the family, colleagues and others affected by the incident, the institution said it shared in their grief at the difficult time.

The Law School also appealed to members of the public and the media to respect the family’s request for privacy as they mourn their loss.

“In view of the profound grief occasioned by this unfortunate loss, the family has respectfully requested that the public, members of the media and all concerned kindly allow them the privacy and space to mourn their loss,” the statement said.

The institution urged everyone to respect the family’s wishes and refrain from actions that could further compound their grief.

The Nigerian Law School reaffirmed its commitment to the safety, welfare and wellbeing of its students and staff.