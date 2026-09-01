Nigeria’s economy grows 4.43%, strengthens path to $1trn GDP by 2030

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

Nigeria’s economy recorded stronger growth in the second quarter of 2026, reinforcing its trajectory toward a projected one-trillion-dollar economy.

The Federal Ministry of Finance said in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja that real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4.43 per cent year-on-year in Q2 2026.

It said that the Q2 growth surpassed the 4.23 per cent recorded in Q2 of 2025 and 3.89 per cent in Q1 of 2026.

According to the ministry, the performance lifted real GDP growth for the first half of 2026 to 4.16 per cent.

This compares with 3.68 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

The ministry said that the latest figures showed sustained strengthening across several sectors of the economy.

It said that the growth was also becoming more broad-based, with 27 economic subsectors recording real growth above three per cent.

This represented an increase from 23 subsectors that recorded similar growth in Q2 2025.

The ministry said that the manufacturing growth accelerated to 3.24 per cent from 1.60 per cent recorded in Q2 2025.

Agriculture also expanded by 4.39 per cent, compared with 2.82 per cent during the corresponding quarter of 2025.

The ministry said that the largest contributor to economic growth expanded by 4.60 per cent, up from 3.94 per cent.

The ministry attributed the improved performance to stronger activity across productive sectors and greater stability in the foreign exchange market.

It said that the naira appreciated by more than 12 per cent between the first half of 2025 and the first half of 2026.

This has contributed approximately a 17 per cent expansion in the economy in U.S. dollar terms during the period.

The ministry said that the sustained growth and government social programmes could strengthen dollar incomes and improve purchasing power.

It added that the developments could help lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

The ministry said that the country was well positioned to consolidate its position among Africa’s largest economies.

It also expressed confidence that the country could achieve the government’s target of a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

The ministry noted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had ranked Nigeria among the top ten contributors to global real GDP growth in 2026.

It said that the IMF projected the country would account for about 1.5 per cent of global growth during the year.

The ministry said it has placed the country ahead of several advanced and emerging economies in contributing to global economic expansion.

It added that sustained macroeconomic stability and stronger investor confidence could accelerate Nigeria’s economic progression.

According to the ministry, the country could become Africa’s largest economy by 2028 if the current momentum is sustained.

It stressed the need to sustain ongoing reforms and ensure policy consistency as economic benefits increasingly reach households.

The ministry said that the government remained committed to accelerating inclusive growth and translating economic gains into shared prosperity. (NAN)