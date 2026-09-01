Barcelona confirm Jesus arrival from Arsenal

Barcelona signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on Tuesday on a deal until 2029, after they were unable to pry Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

“Barcelona and Arsenal have reached a deal for the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus,” said the Catalan club in a statement, with Spanish media reporting that they paid the Gunners around 10 million euros ($11.5m).

Jesus arrives to bolster an attack weakened by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres earlier this summer.

Spanish champions Barca pursued Alvarez through the summer but Atletico refused to negotiate with the Catalan giants.