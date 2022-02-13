.

By Bashir Bello

International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA has extended its sensitization campaign on the Administration of Criminal Justice Law ACJL to Gwale community in Kano State in order to acquaint them with laws applicable in the state to ensure effective participation in the implementation of the law.

The one day sensitization campaign which has participants drawn from community leaders, women and youth groups was organized with support from MacArthur Project.

Speaking during the event, the Project Officer, Bar. Fatima Ahmad stated that the sensitization campaign became imperative to sensitize the people for proper and effective utilization and implementation of the ACJL in the state.

According to Bar. Ahmad, “The FIDA /Mac Arthur Project” seeks to strengthen the Collaboration between Criminal Justice Actors to deepen the Criminal Justice Architecture so as to ensure the effective implementation of the ACJL in Kano.

“The sensitization campaign is important for proper and effective utilization of the ACJL. It is imperative that people are aware of the laws that are applicable in the state to ensure effective participation in the implementation of the Law. It is on this note, that this project is engaging members of Gwale community to inform, educate and create an avenue for proper implementation through the program “sensitization and advocacy outreach on proper utilization of the ACJL in Kano State,” Bar. Ahmad said.

Similarly, the state’s FIDA Chairperson, Bilkisu Ibrahim Suleiman said one of its goals is to ensure the effective implementation of Laws in Kano State as it organization works around promoting, protecting and preserving the rights of women and children.

“The ACJL has come with a lot of innovations in the Criminal Justice Architecture which the people need to be aware of and if properly implemented will definitely bring a lot of positive changes in the society”.

In his remarks, the Commander of Hisbah in the community, Umar Haladu Gwale said with the event they were well informed about the law and been one of the first responders of Sexual, Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, they will always seek to collaborate with FIDA on proper handling of cases.

Gwale however commended the organizers for the gesture while calling on them to also entend same to a much larger audience in the Community.

