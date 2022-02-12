By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–AHEAD of tomorrow’s council election in the Federal Capital Territory,FCT,an election monitoring group, Centre for Transparency and Advocacy, CTA ,has urged security agencies to deploy more personnel to 13 areas it said, have been identified a flash points.

The civil society group noted that failure of the relevant security agencies to enhance security measures in the identified areas would cause voter aparthy as well as actions that could threaten a peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Recall that the Fact Police Command had earlier identified Karshi, Deidei, Zuma Rock, Kabusa, Gishiri, Abaji Nebu, Yangoji, Yaba, Kwali Kwaita, Mate, Azam, Kuje Pegi and Bwari as possible flash points in the election.

Addressing the media ahead of the election, Friday,in Abuja,CTA Executive Director, Faith Nwadishi,insisted that the police in particular must deploy adequate personnel to the affected areas to prevent possible actions that could mar the electoral process.

Noting that so far,there was relatively peaceful situation prevailing in the FCT,she said:”Despite this seeming quietness, CTA urges security agencies especially the police not to let its guards down but to double efforts to nip any security breach in the bud especially as we approach election day tomorrow.”

“We note that there is better coordination amongst the security personnel and the police as the lead of the security team has assured of adequate security and coordination across the polling units. To this effect hotlines have been released.

“However, these following locations have been identified by the police as election flash points; Karshi, Deidei, Zuma Rock, Kabusa, Gishiri, Abaji Nebu, Yangoji, Yaba, Kwali Kwaita, Mate, Azam, Kuje Pegi and Bwari,”she added.

The group urged FCT residents to turn up en masse to cast their votes for candidates of their choice and to shun vote buying and trading as this diminishes their rights to make free choices.

It hailed INEC for its preparedness and readiness to conduct the poll.

The council election, which is being overseen by the Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC, will hold in polling units throughout the six Area Councils to fill empty seats in 68 constituencies, including six chairmanships and 62 councillorships.

A total of 14 political parties, which will be fielding candidates for the slots, would be seeking the votes of 1,373,492 registered voters in the FCT.

In the FCT’s 68 constituencies, 55 candidates are vying for chairmanship positions just as 363 candidates are vying for councillorship positions.