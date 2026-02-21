FCT polls: No arrest made by police as voters say satisfied with security

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command, led by CP Miller Dantawaye, is currently monitoring the collation process across the Area Councils to ensure the peaceful declaration of election results and remains fully committed to safeguarding the integrity of the process.

This is just as it has emerged that no arrests were made by the Police across the polling centres following what security situation reports attributed to the orderly conduct of voters.

Meanwhile, the Police said last night that the electorate in several satellite towns and polling centres visited by the CP Dantawaye expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements in place

“The electorate commended the professionalism, civility, and vigilance demonstrated by Police officers and other security operatives deployed for election duties.

Spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Josephine, in a statement, said: “The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, on Saturday, 21st February 2026, conducted an extensive assessment and monitoring tour of polling units across all Area Councils within the Federal Capital Territory, as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful, secure, and credible electoral process.

“Particular attention was given to polling units located in remote and border communities, including Igu Village in Bwari Area Council, Yangoji in Kwali Area Council, Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council, as well as polling locations in Kuje and Abaji Area Councils.

“During the tour, the Commissioner of Police engaged directly with voters and other stakeholders to assess the conduct of security personnel and the general security situation at the polling units.

“The CP expressed appreciation to FCT residents and electorates for their cooperation, which significantly contributed to the peaceful atmosphere observed across the Area Councils.”