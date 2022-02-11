Fuel hawkers in Victoria Island, Lagos, Wednesday. PHOTO: Akeem Salau.

Nigerians, especially those living in Abuja and Lagos and adjoining states, suddenly woke up this week and found themselves in the middle of petrol scarcity and the usual sufferings at fuel stations that come with it.

The scarcity ensued because stakeholders within the fuel importation and distribution system had to stop the sale of dirty petrol which were damaging fuel station pumps and vehicle engines. A large consignment of imported fuel was identified to contain dangerous levels of methanol which is used to blend Premium Motor Spirit, PMS.

As at Tuesday, February 8, 2022, the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, working closely with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, NMDPRA, assured that up to 80 million litres of dirty fuel had been withdrawn.

The importation of poor quality petrol and diesel is one of the numerous prices we have to pay for our import-dependence. Nigeria is the only member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, that lacks sufficient local refining capacity.

It is a sad irony that Nigeria, which produces the Bonny Light premium quality crude oil, has to live with the consequences of importing poor quality refined products mainly from Europe, which the manufacturers would never sell to their local consumers because of inordinately high sulphur content.

International watchdog, Stakeholder Democracy Network, SDN, reports that Nigeria has some of the most polluted air in the world because it is a major dumping ground for bad fuel. Tests confirm that the diesel we import from Europe is 152 times in excess of the sulphur standard of Europe, while that of PMS is 40 times more.

ALSO READ: Chief Zebrudaya, Ovuleria of ‘New Masquerade’ fame mourn Natty’s death

Clean petrol should not contain more than 50ppm (parts per million) of sulphur, but imports from Europe contain as much as 3,000ppm.

It has also been found that because of the premium quality of our Bonny Light crude, even the diesel and PMS produced in the illegal bush refineries in the Niger Delta creeks are far cleaner than imported petroleum products from Europe.

If our refineries were working, adulteration of fuel would be mere isolated criminal cases.

Apart from government inability to ensure that its refineries work, it has repeatedly failed over the years in its regulatory function of ensuring the importation of clean petroleum products.

On December 1, 2016, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire agreed in Abuja to ban the importation of dirty fuels from Europe, but Nigeria has not implemented it.

We hope the coming on-stream of Dangote Refineries later this year and the inauguration of the several modular refineries under construction will drastically reduce the problem leveraging on our Bonny Light crude.

Government’s regulatory agencies must wake up and do their jobs. There should be consequences when regulators’ failure exposes the people to avoidable suffering such as this. Failure of regulation is failure of governance, which is unacceptable.

Vanguard News Nigeria