BBNaija 11: ‘My husband was against me joining show’ — Housemate Abi

Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate Abi has revealed that her husband initially opposed her decision to participate in the reality television show, saying they argued when he first heard about it.

Abi, a model and chef from Osun State, made the disclosure during her introduction on the premiere night of the show on Sunday.

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According to the married housemate, her husband questioned her decision to enter the BBNaija house and did not support the idea at first.

“When my husband heard I was coming to the show, he actually fought with me, asking what am I going to do there. Initially, he didn’t support me,” she said.

Despite his initial reservations, Abi eventually made it onto the show and says she is determined to enjoy every moment of the experience.

The Osun-born contestant also shared that she met her husband on TikTok, with their online connection eventually leading to marriage.

Now one of the contestants competing for the grand prize, Abi said she is entering Biggie’s house to have fun while embracing the opportunities the platform offers.

Vanguard News