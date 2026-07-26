Osun election: Hoodlums attack PVC collection centre, cart away cards

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Suspected political thugs on Sunday attacked a Permanent Voter’s Card distribution centre in Okuku, Odo-Otin local government area of the state, allegedly carting away two packs of PVCs.

It was gathered that the centre, Oyinlola DC Primary School, Ward 2, where INEC was distributing the cards, was invaded by thugs shooting sporadically into the air, scaring residents and officials away.

The hoodlums, it was gathered, disrupted the process, took two packs of cards and left the venue before police could arrive at the scene.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the command said the incident occurred at Oyinlola DC Primary School, Ward 2, where INEC officials were peacefully distributing permanent voter cards.

According to the Command, about ten armed hoodlums invaded the centre, fired sporadically into the air and carted away three packs of PVCs before fleeing the scene.

Ojelabi said the commissioner of police, Ibrahim Gotan, has condemned the attack and directed a comprehensive investigation to identify and prosecute those responsible.

The Osun State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Adewale Egbedun, through his Chief Press Secretary, Olamide Tiamiyu, in a statement, fingered the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for perpetrating the invasion.

He described the incident as a grave assault on Nigeria’s democracy and the sanctity of the electoral process, warning that any attempt to intimidate voters, compromise electoral materials or manipulate the democratic process poses a serious threat to free and fair elections and must not be tolerated.

He called on the relevant security agencies to launch an immediate, thorough and impartial investigation into the incident, identify those responsible and ensure they are brought to justice in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, APC, through the head media of its campaign council, Oluremi Omowaiye, speaking with THE NATION, alleged Egbedun for bankrolling hoodlums to disrupt the distribution exercise on Sunday morning.

He said, “It is obvious that the Accord Party is losing it every day; hence, its party leader in Odo-Otin, the Speaker, Egbedun, who is known for assaulting people, including his king, recruited thugs to the collection points for disruption.

“We urge security agencies to arrest Egbedun and other suspected wanted criminals who are hibernating in the Government House and sharing immunity with Governor Ademola Adeleke.”

Also, the INEC REC in the state, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, confirmed and condemned the attack, saying, “As I speak to you, I am waiting for the report of the attack. I cannot say the number of PVCs that were taken away. We want to ascertain the numbers.”

Babalola assures that “we are promising people of our two states that we are going to conduct an election that is free, fair, credible, inclusive and transparent.”