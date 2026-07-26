Full List: Meet 24 housemates of BBNaija season 11

BBNaija Season 11 officially got underway on Sunday as organisers unveiled the first set of housemates who will battle for the grand prize in this year’s edition of the reality TV show.

From streamers and entrepreneurs to models and creatives, the contestants are arriving with distinct personalities, bold strategies and high expectations.

Here is a look at the 24 BBNaija housemates for the ‘Show Ya Sef’ edition:

1. Tram

Twenty-four-year-old streamer Tram from Lagos says he is entering Biggie’s house with one goal — winning. According to his profile, he has no interest in romance or distractions and intends to stay focused on the game. The organisers summed up his approach: “He’s tenacious to the core and here for one thing only — the game. No romance, no distractions, no apologies.”

2. Temi Nkem

At 21, Temi Nkem says she is bringing confidence and strategy into the BBNaija house. The organisers describe her as someone with a clear game plan who intends to play strictly by her own rules. “Temi Nkem is entering Biggie’s house with a game plan and plenty to say. She’s playing by Temi Nkem’s rules and that’s a strict programme.”

3. Martins

Martins, a 30-year-old visual storyteller and model from Kogi State, is swapping the runway for the BBNaija house. He describes his hidden talent as reading minds and says he is ready to enjoy the experience while wearing his heart on his sleeve. According to the organisers, “Martins from Kogi will be trading runway shows and catwalks for Biggie’s house… He is ready to have fun and he might wear his heart on his sleeve.”

4. Mercedes

Twenty-six-year-old Mercedes from Delta State is a massage therapist and concierge CEO. According to the organisers, she’s entering the BBNaija house with confidence and ambition, determined to add to her success rather than chase it. “She’s not chasing the bag, she’s adding another one.”

5. Keivo

Keivo, a 27-year-old web developer from Benue State, describes himself as a jack-of-all-trades with plenty of self-confidence. He says he is open to finding love in the house but is not thinking about marriage yet. His hobbies include gaming, painting and drawing.

6. Chimsom Chuka

Twenty-seven-year-old Chimsom Chuka, a pharmacist from Anambra State, says he is ready to enjoy every moment in Biggie’s house. The organisers describe him as patient and funny, adding that he wants to show viewers his authentic self while handling pressure with ease.

7. Abi

Abi, a chef and model from Osun State, says she is bringing humour and a vibrant personality to the competition. The organisers described her as “a certified scene-stealer”, adding: “Abi from Osun State isn’t here to do background roles. She’s bringing the big laughs and enough personality to season the entire BBNaija house. With the sauce.”

8. Bells

Twenty-two-year-old Bells is described as a resilient and independent contestant who is still in love with her high school sweetheart. A self-confessed rule follower, neat freak and foodie, she enters the BBNaija house hoping to stay true to herself despite whatever challenges lie ahead.

9. Flora

Flora is a makeup entrepreneur whose confidence matches her passion for fashion. According to the organisers, she is bringing honesty and plenty of spice into the competition. While her love life is described as “complicated,” she has little patience for insults and is expected to make her presence felt in the house.

10. Aikou

Twenty-five-year-old Aikou from Abuja is a freelance teacher and web developer who enjoys reading and is comfortable spending time on his own. Calm and outspoken, he says he is single and ready to fall in love again. However, the organisers note that dishonesty is one thing he cannot tolerate.

11. Sultex

Sultex, a 24-year-old dancer and choreographer from Lagos, says he is entering the BBNaija house with confidence and big dreams. He is known for speaking his mind and avoiding sugarcoating issues. His hobbies include gaming, dancing, table tennis and football, while he admits being a people pleaser is one of his weaknesses. He also says he dislikes liars.

12. Kamsy

Twenty-four-year-old Kamsy is an event planner and gift curator who says forgiveness does not come easily to her. She is bringing style, ambition, humour and just the right amount of drama into Biggie’s house as she competes for this season’s grand prize.

13. Gerard

Twenty-three-year-old Gerard is an on-air personality from Lagos who describes himself as a bundle of talent. An open book, Gerard says he hates dishonesty and plans to make the most of every moment in the BBNaija house. The organisers describe him as the house’s “wild card.”

14. Oyin

Oyin, 22, hails from Sagamu and is a sales entrepreneur and model. Proudly describing herself as “daddy’s girl,” she says she is ready to prove that first impressions can be misleading. With her sights firmly set on the grand prize, Oyin is entering the competition determined to make her mark.

15. Sheba

A gym enthusiast and proud mother, Sheba is bringing warmth, confidence and an open heart into Biggie’s house. The organisers describe her as someone who is ready for fun and is also open to finding love during her stay in the competition.

16. Araga

Fashion model Araga proudly calls himself a king and “the last loverboy standing in Nigeria.” He says he is entering the BBNaija house for the money, the energy and the possibility of finding love, while hoping his charisma will carry him far in the competition.

17. Ricky

Thirty-three-year-old Ricky from Port Harcourt is a writer who describes himself as a “bad boy by necessity.” Although he finds love exciting, he says he does not subscribe to it. He hopes his personality and storytelling ability will help him stand out in Biggie’s house.

18. Nomy

Twenty-six-year-old Nomy is a fashion designer from Anambra State who believes hard work speaks louder than empty promises. According to the organisers, she prefers a quiet hustle and is ready to turn her star quality into headlines during her stay in the BBNaija house.

19. Barry

Barry, 26, is a civil engineer and Abuja-based fashion designer. Competitive by nature, he says he is open to finding love in the house but has zero tolerance for disrespect. Barry is confident his style and personality will set him apart from the other contestants.

20. Neche

Twenty-five-year-old Neche is entering Biggie’s house with confidence, beauty and intelligence. The organisers describe her as bringing “brains, beauty and bundles,” suggesting she has all the ingredients needed to make a strong impression in the competition.

Kamsy, 24, is an event planner and gift curator who says forgiveness does not come easily to her. She is bringing style, ambition, humour and just enough drama into Biggie’s house as she competes for the grand prize.

21. Yusuf

Twenty-five-year-old Yusuf from Kogi State is an actor who describes himself as a self-starter with strong self-confidence. He says he is bringing honesty, energy, unpredictability and plenty of emotion into the BBNaija house. A self-confessed lover of romance, Yusuf hopes to add “Loverboy” to his title during the competition.

22. Goddessa

Thirty-year-old Goddessa is a musician from Abia State who describes herself as spontaneous, bold and unafraid to stand out. She says she has no time for liars or romance and is determined to command attention throughout her stay in the BBNaija house.

23. Bluethophia

Bluethophia, 22, is a photographer, model and student from Adamawa State. According to the organisers, she is entering Biggie’s house with quiet confidence and sharp instincts, hoping her calm personality will help her navigate the competition.

24. Cassi

Twenty-seven-year-old Cassi from Abia State is an entrepreneur and actor with a wide range of talents. In addition to acting, he enjoys drawing, painting and chiropractic therapy. Confident, organised and creative, Cassi admits that being overly organised could sometimes work against him in the BBNaija house.

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