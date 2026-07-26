Troops arrest two suspected terrorist informants, cattle rustlers, in Yobe market

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested two suspected terrorist informants and cattle rustlers during a joint operation with local hunters at the Buni Yadi Friday Market in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Military sources on Sunday revealed that the operation was carried out at about 2:00 p.m. on July 24 by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade in conjunction with members of a hunters’ group acting on intelligence.

The suspects were identified as Muhammadu Sani, 32, from Mainahari village in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, and Buba Umaru, 40, from Garin Jauro in Fune Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to the sources, the operation turned violent when one of the suspects attacked a member of the hunters’ group with a cutlass while resisting arrest.

The hunter sustained severe head injuries during the attack and was immediately attended to, while the troops overpowered and apprehended the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Muhammadu Sani confessed to serving as a logistics supplier and informant for Boko Haram terrorists for nearly seven years.

He also admitted to leading terrorists to the residences of two local residents, where the insurgents successfully rustled cattle during separate attacks.

Military sources said the confession is expected to assist ongoing intelligence efforts aimed at dismantling terrorist support networks operating within communities across the North-East.

The two suspects are currently in the custody of 27 Task Force Brigade and are undergoing further investigation to determine the extent of their involvement in terrorist logistics, intelligence gathering, and cattle rustling activities.

Security officials said the arrest underscores the critical role played by local intelligence and collaboration between troops and community-based security groups in identifying individuals who provide logistical support and operational information to terrorist elements.