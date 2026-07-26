BBNaija 11: I want to win N160m prize for my Egyptian girlfriend – Housemate Aikou

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Aikou has revealed that one of his biggest motivations for joining the reality show is to win the ₦160 million grand prize for his Egyptian girlfriend.

The freelance web developer made the disclosure during his introduction after becoming the 10th housemate to enter Biggie’s house on Sunday.

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Aikou said he also hopes to return to the university while pursuing his dreams.

According to the show’s organisers, the web developer is “bringing simplicity to the show” as he joins the race for the grand prize.

His revelation about competing for the prize money on behalf of his Egyptian lover immediately drew attention from viewers during the premiere.

Aikou is among the contestants expected to battle for the record ₦160 million prize in the “Show Yourself” edition of BBNaija Season 11.

Vanguard News