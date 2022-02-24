By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that revenue from Company Income Tax (CIT) rose by 19.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to N1.69 trillion in 2021 from N1.41 trillion collected in 2020

In its CIT report for Q4’21 released yesterday, NBS noted that on a quarterly basis, CIT declined by 26 per cent to N347.81 billion in the fourth quarter of last year (Q4’21) from N472.52 billion in Q3’21.

The bureau stated that in terms of sectoral contributions, the top three largest shares in Q4’21 were information and communication with N51.05 billion, representing 19.72 per cent of the total collection, followed by manufacturing with N45.09 billion or 17.42 per cent of the total collected and financial and insurance activities with N31.06 billion or 12 per cent of the total.

The report stated: “On the aggregate, CIT for Q4 2021 stood at N347.81 billion, a decline by 26.39 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N472.52 billion in Q3 2021. Local payments recorded were N258.85 billion, while foreign CIT payment contributed N88.96 billion.

“On a quarter-on-quarter basis, positive growths were recorded in accommodation and food service activities (116.01%); activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies (128.92%), activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use (563.56%); construction(33.32%); electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply (84.68%); human health and social work activities (31.47%); other service activities (37.28%); professional, scientific and technical activities (51.47%); public administration and defence, compulsory social security (29.46%); real estate activities (17.99%); transportation and storage (2.04%); water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (26.08%); and wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (13.91%).

“On the other hand, decreases in collections were recorded in administrative and support service activities (-72.15%); agriculture, forestry and fishing (-34.52%); arts, entertainment and recreation (-25.31%); education (-1.61%); financial and insurance activities (-5.52%); information and communication (-4.33%); manufacturing (-23.21%); and mining and quarrying (-7.56%).

“Conversely, activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services-producing activities of households for own use (N189.45 million) with 0.07 percent; water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (N328.58 million) with 0.13 percent; and activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies (N447.01 million) with 0.17 percent were top three lowest shares in Q4 2021. “However, on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q4 2021 increased by 17.61 per cent from Q4 2020”

