Two construction workers rescued from the rubbles receiving first aid.

By Bose Adelaja & Esther Onyegbula

Four persons have been brought out of the rubbles of the 3-storey building that collapsed in Yaba.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, two were brought out dead while two are alive.

Vanguard reported that a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Yaba area of Lagos.

The building, located on Akanbi Crescent, near the main gate of University of Lagos, UNILAG, collapsed unto a building beside it this afternoon.

Further details of the collapsed building was sketchy as at the time of this report.

However, several construction workers are said to be trapped in the rubbles.

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed the incident.

Details later…

