Inflation: Jigawa to increase NYSC members’ allowance — Namadi

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By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Jigawa State Government has announced plans to increase the ₦5,000 monthly allowance paid to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state to cushion the effects of rising inflation.

Governor Umar Namadi disclosed this while addressing Batch C corps members at the Yakubu Gowon NYSC Orientation Camp in Fanisau, Dutse.

Namadi acknowledged the contributions of corps members to community development, saying the government would review their allowance to improve their welfare amid rising living costs.

“We are aware of your contributions in our communities. Therefore, we will look into and review your monthly allowance to help you manage the effects of recent inflation,” he said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for increasing the federal monthly allowance for corps members to ₦77,000, assuring them that Jigawa would also review its payment.

“On our part, we will follow the footsteps of the Federal Government to review and increase your monthly state allowance,” he added.

The governor also announced a one-off settlement allowance of ₦10,000 for each corps member at the end of the three-week orientation programme to assist them in moving to their primary places of assignment.

“We will also give each of you ₦10,000 so that when you are posted to your various primary places of assignment, you will have something in your pocket,” he said.

Namadi urged ministries, departments and agencies to make adequate arrangements to receive corps members posted to their offices and ensure a smooth transition from the orientation camp to their places of primary assignment.

He further pledged to renovate the orientation camp, construct a new hall and provide a standby generator to improve facilities and ensure a reliable power supply.

Describing Jigawa as a peaceful state with hospitable residents, the governor encouraged corps members to integrate into their host communities and contribute meaningfully to local development.

He congratulated them on their deployment to the state and wished them a successful service year.