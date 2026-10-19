Jigawa ADC suspends chieftain for 12 months over alleged anti-party activities

By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Jigawa State has suspended one of its chieftains, Hon. Aliyu Muhammad Tukur Gantsa, for 12 months over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspension was announced in a statement signed by the party’s Polling Unit Chairman in Buji Local Government Area, Ahmad Garba, on Monday.

According to the statement, the decision followed allegations of misconduct, breaches of party discipline and actions considered detrimental to the unity and political interests of the ADC.

It said the Ward Executive Committee approved the suspension on October 5, 2026, while the Local Government Working Committee endorsed it on October 16, 2026.

The party accused Gantsa of engaging in public anti-party activities and openly declaring support for an aspirant who lost the party’s primary election.

It maintained that such actions undermined the party’s officially nominated candidates and threatened its electoral interests.

The statement said Gantsa would not be allowed to attend or participate in ADC meetings, rallies, caucuses or official gatherings at the polling unit, ward, local government, state and national levels throughout the suspension period.

He is also barred from representing the party in political, legal, public or media engagements or exercising rights and responsibilities attached to his membership or position within the ADC.

However, the party said Gantsa could challenge the decision by submitting a written appeal to the Ward Executive Committee or Local Government Executive Committee within 14 days of receiving the suspension notice.

Gantsa was recently released after being abducted alongside another ADC chieftain, Abba Anas Adamu, who reportedly died in captivity, according to the information provided.

The suspended chieftain was a prominent supporter of Hon. Adamu Jumbo, who lost the party’s primary election to Sabo Nakudu.

Gantsa’s faction has reportedly been challenging the legitimacy of the primary election.