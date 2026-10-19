Things to know about late ex-Delta gov Uduaghan

Uduaghan

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, is dead.

Uduaghan passed away on the morning of Monday, according to a press statement by Toju Uduaghan, on behalf of the family.

It partly read, “It is with hearts weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow that we announce the passing to glory of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Patriarch, His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, who departed this world on the morning of 19th October 2026.

“His passing has left us devastated. Words can hardly express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of a man who meant so much to our family and whose life and service touched countless others across Delta State and Nigeria.”

Things to know about late Uduaghan