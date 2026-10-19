Things to know about late ex-Delta gov Uduaghan

Uduaghan
Former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, is dead.
Uduaghan passed away on the morning of Monday, according to a press statement by Toju Uduaghan, on behalf of the family.
It partly read, “It is with hearts weighed down by immeasurable grief and profound sorrow that we announce the passing to glory of our beloved Father, Brother, Uncle, and Patriarch, His Excellency, Dr. Chief Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State, who departed this world on the morning of 19th October 2026.
“His passing has left us devastated. Words can hardly express the depth of our sorrow at the loss of a man who meant so much to our family and whose life and service touched countless others across Delta State and Nigeria.”
Things to know about late Uduaghan
- He was born on 22 October 1954 in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.
- He attended Baptist Primary School, Mosogar, between 1961 and 1966; Federal Government College, Warri, between 1968 and 1974; and the University of Benin between 1975 and 1980, earning a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) degree and a Diploma in Anaesthesia.
- He was posted to Kwara State for the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1981.
- Between 1989 and 1994, late Uduaghan served in a number of healthcare facilities, such as Shell Clinic Ogunu, Westend Hospital Warri and Benoni Clinic Benin City, Edo State.
- On return to democracy in 1999, he was appointed as commissioner for health in Delta state.
- In 2003, Uduaghan was appointed Secretary to the Delta State Government.
- In 2007, he was elected as governor of Delta State and subsequently re-elected in 2011.
- On 29 August 2018, he officially announced he had left PDP for APC and returned to the party in 2020. He returned to the APC again in 2025
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