NMA president condemns attacks on doctors, demands safe workplaces

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Prof. Afekhide Ernest Omoti, has condemned the rising cases of threats, intimidation and physical assaults against healthcare workers in the country, calling for stronger measures to guarantee their safety in the workplace.

Omoti also warned that poor working conditions, inadequate remuneration and insecurity were worsening the migration of Nigerian doctors, stressing that patriotism alone could not persuade medical professionals to remain in the country.

He spoke in his address to mark the 2026 Physicians’ Week, themed “Securing the Future of Medicine in Nigeria,” delivered on his behalf in Akure by the Ondo State NMA Chairman, Dr. Roland Bola Arohunmolase.

According to him, the wellbeing of physicians is inseparable from their working environment, adding that doctors cannot provide compassionate care while living in fear.

“A doctor cannot provide compassionate care while constantly worrying about personal safety.

“The increasing incidents of threats, intimidation, assault and other forms of violence against healthcare workers are unacceptable. Hospitals must be places of healing — not theatres of violence,” he said.

Omoti said the NMA would continue to demand safe workplaces, adequate protection, appropriate equipment, decent accommodation where necessary and improved conditions of service that reflect the responsibilities of the medical profession.

“The safety of doctors is not negotiable. And when doctors are safe, patients are safer,” he declared.

He said the association would engage governments, employers, hospital administrators, security agencies and other stakeholders to develop enforceable mechanisms for protecting healthcare workers.

On the persistent brain drain in the health sector, the NMA president said doctors should not be expected to remain in Nigeria solely out of patriotism.

“Patriotism should be supported by decent working conditions, professional dignity, security, competitive remuneration, opportunities for career development and a health system in which doctors can see a future for themselves and their families,” he said.

He warned against a healthcare system that continually demands sacrifices from doctors without adequately addressing their welfare, noting that exhausted and stressed physicians could struggle to deliver quality care.

Omoti called for improved staffing levels, adequate rest, regular medical examinations and confidential psychological support for doctors.

On the future of medical practice, he advocated the integration of digital health, artificial intelligence and telemedicine into medical education and service delivery.

He, however, cautioned that technological advancements should complement rather than replace the human connection between doctors and patients.

Meanwhile, Arohunmolase disclosed that Ondo State had lost more than 400 doctors to migration and other forms of attrition in the past five years, leaving about 500 doctors in public health institutions.

He said the situation had worsened the doctor-to-patient ratio in the state to approximately one doctor for every 6,000 patients, placing enormous pressure on the remaining workforce.

“There was a time when we had about 900 to 1,000 doctors in the system. About 400 have exited. This has placed an enormous burden on the sector,” he said.

The state NMA chairman appealed to the Ondo State Government to improve doctors’ remuneration and working conditions to attract and retain medical personnel and reduce burnout.

He commended Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa for approving the new circular on doctors’ remuneration issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, but noted that some states offered remuneration above the national rate to retain their doctors.

Arohunmolase also attributed the high rate of medical tourism among wealthy Nigerians and politicians to inadequate healthcare infrastructure and a shortage of essential medical equipment.

He lamented that Ondo State might not have up to four defibrillators, devices used to restore normal heart rhythm in certain life-threatening emergencies.

According to him, many Nigerian doctors practising abroad received their training locally and possess the competence required to deliver quality healthcare, but are driven away by systemic inadequacies.

He called for increased government investment in the health sector, noting that Nigeria’s estimated two to three per cent budgetary allocation to health remained far below the 15 per cent commitment under the Abuja Declaration.