Atedo Peterside lauds Buhari on new Electoral Act

Atedo Peterside, the President and Founder of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to promoting good governance, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Amendment Act of 2021.

The accolade by the erudite entrepreneur and investment banker came on the heels of his enlightenment campaign on youths’ participation in the country’s electoral process, themed GoNigeria.

The campaign, an initiative of Anap Foundation, is focused on youth participation in the electoral process and getting eligible Nigerians to register en-masse for their voters’ cards in preparation for voting for visionary candidates in the next general elections.

Peterside, in a tweet, appreciated President Buhari for signing into law the Electoral Act that constitutes a significant improvement over previous legislation.

”The GoNigeria movement wishes to thank Mr. President, our Legislators, Civil Society, etc. for this team effort,” he said.

President Buhari, in his address while assenting the Electoral Act, stated that he had considered the views of the different political blocs and well-meaning Nigerians who desire the best for the nation and also considered and sign the Act which to a large extent will address the dangling issues in the political system and Nigerians can give him the credit for its success in the polity.

Consequentially, the Electoral Amendment Act of 2021 is a revised version of the Electoral Act of 2010, which gives provisions for the electronic transmission of results and the adoption of direct, indirect, and consensus primaries for the candidacy of political parties amongst others.

Reacting, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said it could foster a significant reduction in electoral violence, which caused the death of over 600 Nigerians during the 2019 elections, as disclosed by the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

Also, in Peterside’s quest for good governance, his Anap Foundation is currently powering the GoNigeria campaign in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 18 advocates drawn from the six geo-political zones, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers from various spheres of life for maximum success.

