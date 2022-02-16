.

…Urges him to carry all sections of Nigeria along

…Says Nigeria’s unity sacrosanct

...You are a Nigerian worth a family doctor to us, Adebayo tells him

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

Former military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, (retd), has promised to guide and offer necessary advice to the presidential aspirant of Mega Party Movement, Prince Adewole Adebayo to help him actualize his presidential ambition come 2023 general elections.

General Babangida, who gave the assurance while receiving Prince Adebayo and his Presidential campaign Team on a consultation visit to his Hilltop Villa, Minna, the Niger State capital, however, advised the presidential hopeful to run an all-inclusive campaign by ensuring that people from all sections of the country are carried along.

The former President, while emphasizing the need to change the narrative in the life of Nigeria, also promised to beam his searchlight on the activities of Prince Adebayo in the course of his political campaign.

According to him, “I am glad you came with all sections of Nigeria among the delegation. Meaning you have the Unity of Nigeria at heart.

Also Read:

2023 Presidency: Obasanjo, ex-generals back power shift to South

“At my time, I have people from all over the Country working in my government and that makes everyone feel they are Nigerians.

“We need to change the Narrative in Nigeria.

“I promise to do the best I can to assist you in your ambition.

“I will keep my searchlight on you and caution or advise you whenever it is necessary.”

In an address earlier, Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Mega Party Movement presidential aspirant informed the ex-military leader why he joined the 2023 presidential race.

Prince Adebayo, who recalled the giant record of achievements during Babangida’s administration, thanked the elder statesman for his leadership style which according to him, will still be enjoyed by generations yet unborn.

According to him, “All the things you got right are the things we are enjoying till date, Nigerians have no need to think of moving to a new Federal Capital Territory, FCT, because you got it right, we aren’t thinking of what to do with our Stock Exchange because you got it right, the things you couldn’t finish are the only things left that we couldn’t do up till today”.

“You gave Nigerians everything and that is why we are what we are today as Nigerians.

“I threw stones against policies you made for the good of Nigerians as a Student in the 90s, today, I have seen that those policies were the best for us as a country. It takes a good leader to take decisions you took for us as a country.”

In the campaign team were Barrister Solomon Dalung, former Minister, Youths and Sports, Senator Ugochukwu Uba, High Chief Peter Ameh, Dr Tanko Yunusa and many others.

Vanguard News Nigeria