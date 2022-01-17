By Paul Olayemi

Ahead of 2023 general elections, an Idjerhe elite and grassroot mobilizer from Boboroku subclan, in Idjerhe kingdom, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, Alex Saniyo, has given reasons why Delta Central should support Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Executive Director for Finance and Administration, John Nani as the next Senator from the zone.

Saniyo, who is an active member of Agwemutuvwevhe, a political pressure group soliciting support for Nani said he was supporting the former Delta State House of Assembly member because of his passion to develop Delta Central

He stressed that his support for Nani unlike others was because the former Delta State commissioner for Environment has always stood out among other political office holders in the state, both elected and appointed, as a man of massive development.

Saniyo said: “Nani is currently doing well as the Executive Director of DESOPADEC, opening up roads, touching schools and building infrastructures in Delta State towns with the help of the governor.

“Dont forget that he did well as the Commissioner of Environment in the state, opening up canals and touching lives in that position.

“We have Nani supporters across the state and beyond. So I am here to encourage them and to support them in every way we can,” he said.

According to him, the Senatorial district needs someone who is capable of creating job opportunities while bringing development and tackling unemployment, stressing that the man popularly known as Aghwemutuwevwi, after his chieftaincy title, is currently one of the Delta State politicians with a name that is synonymous with development.

Vanguard News Nigeria