By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has continued to blame the opposition for being behind the insecurity experienced in the state.

He stated this in his New year message to the people of the state, on Saturday in Owerri.

But the governor said he was happy that the plotters of insecurity were overwhelmed by God.

The governor in his message, “Advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo state to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year. My government will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo state in 2022 and beyond.

“My administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

“The huge capital outlay in this year’s budget of over 74% of the total budget, was a sign that there would be more developmental projects in the state”.

On the issue of insecurity, he said: “Some opposition elements had sought to destabilize the state and arrest its progress, but expressed gratitude to God that they have been overwhelmed.

“He also expressed appreciation to all the patriotic citizens who supported the government’s efforts in defeating them.

“We are happy that despite the distractions from the opposition and criminal elements, the administration had recorded giant strides in all sectors of development in the state.

“My administration is also determined to give practical effect to its recovery programme by ensuring that all looted assets of the state are recovered.

“The recovery of the state’s KO Mbadiwe University worth N40billion from a former governor and the shell Camp land was aimed at safeguarding the assets of the state. We are calling on the citizens of the state to support the Government to work for the peace and progress of the state.

“They should resolve this year to engage only in actions that would enhance the peace and stability of both Imo state and Nigeria.

“It was worthy of note that the Christmas and New Year celebration in the state has so far been peaceful to the glory of God and assured that every effort will be made to ensure that Imo people enjoyed peace throughout the year,” he pleaded.

