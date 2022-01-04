Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN presides over the Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House, Abuja. 29th Sept, 2021. PHOTO: Tolani Alli

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Ahead of the 2023 general election, a Kano lawmaker representing Tarauni Federal Constituency at the House of Representative, Hafiz Kawu has said that Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kawu stated that Osinbajo deserves to succeed Buhari as the next president based on laws of natural justice, his loyalty and for continuity of giant strides project initiated by the government of the day among others.

The lawmaker who stated this while speaking to newsmen in Kano on political trends and development in the country, said Osinbajo has proven himself worthy by performing excellently well as acting president on different occasions and performed wonderfully in responsibilities assigned to him and so should naturally be President Buhari’s successor.

According to him, “If you are following recent developments, one of the former presidents of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida recently endorsed the vice president when he received a group of young Nigerians that are campaigning for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the next president.

“He praised the Vice president to be a good man, so looking at that angle, the best person or the natural successor to President Buhari should be Prof. Osinbajo because he’s the vice president and has the potentials, capacity, capabilities, qualities and experiences to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.

“As far as I’m concerned, Bola Tinibu has not declared he’s running for the presidency and being one of the closest to the Vice President, I worked as his aide between 2015 – 2019 before I moved to the house of Reps, I know him personally, I know his capacities so as I said, following the laws of natural justice, and at a time people are saying power should go to the South, he should be the person to succeed Muhammadu Buhari.

“He (Osinbajo) has been loyal to the president, no body in Nigeria can ever say he has heard of any feud between him and his principal officer and he has acted as president on different occasions when the president traveled and shown his capacities which you can recall some of the things he has done.

“Moreover, you can say he has been a president, and an acting president is like a president, so you have seen him, you have seeing what he has done, he’s a professor of law, a man of God and a person that cares so much for the youths of this country.

“When I worked under his office, most of us were youths within the ages of 40, I think the oldest about 60years, he believes so much in Nigeria, so much in the youth of Nigeria and like I said, look at his pedigree, look at his leadership qualities, he’s a leader that leads by example.

“Furthermore, looking at the giant projects initiated by the government, the best person that will succeed and complete the projects is Osinbajo. The major problems facing the country include lack of continuity as each government comes with it’s projects and when another one takes over, it abandons the previous projects which if there has been continuity, the Country would have achieved so much by now.

“Let me give you an example, this administration has completed so many projects left behind by the previous administration, like the rail line from Abuja to Kaduna, like the second Niger bridge, Benin-Ore road and so many of them. That’s why I think he (Osinbajo) is the best to succeed to complete the giant projects initiated by this government.

“There is no section or region in this country that you won’t find an ongoing infrastructural project this is a major achievement by APC, look at the social intervention program initiated by this government, in fact, it was the vice president that initiated the program.

“If you have the opportunity to read the APC manifesto, you will see this social intervention program and the vice president was part of the people that wrote the APC manifesto and theses project like none ever got over 5billion committted, the N-power, Conditional cash transfer, school feeding program, the trader money, these are all programs designed to reduce poverty level.

“Although he has not declared intention he’s contesting for president, but myself and others are calling on him to come out and contest so that he can lead Nigeria to the promised land and we think he will not fail us by not running for the office as we are praying and hoping he will contest,” the lawmaker, Kawu however stated.

Meanwhile, this was coming barely few days after another former lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency and former Controversial Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa had over the weekend in Kano state hired services of over 2,000 ulamas to pray for the success of Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of 2023.