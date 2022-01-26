.

By Prince Osuagwu

If the features of a newly introduced digital security information and communication app, Whatchap are to be relied upon, mobile phone users may only need just a tap on their phones to frustrate activities of criminals and bandits who have terrorised the country for some time now.

Developers of the app describe it as a strong complementary factor to the nation’s joint effort to battle the worrisome wave of insecurity across the country.

They claim that Whatchapp is a cutting edge technology with the power of bringing people together to watch out for each other and solve the insecurity problem which has seriously threatened the social, economic and infrastructural stability of the country.

Developed by two UK-based Nigerian security engineers, Chief Christian Ebede and Nnonso Marchie, both of Ozone Technologies, Oxford UK, the new technology is said to have a Nigerian DNA following the worrying security situation in the country.

The app was also designed by a Nigerian named Emmanuel Azu Nwaolisa. Meanwhile, Ozone Technologies said besides this app, there were other high-tech utility apps in the pipeline which will be unveiled very soon.

The company said the new apps were necessary due to the great demand WhatchApp has attracted since it debuted in the country because it’s a big-time security game-changer.

According to Ebede, “the app was designed to enable users to participate more effectively in the fight against insecurity. It connects the user with their families, friends, and neighbours and enables them to find out when something important is happening around them.

“The current wave of abductions across the country makes every person a potential target regardless of social class or economic status. This is one of the major reasons we birthed Whatchapp”.

Also Read:

National Assembly not an appendage of the president

He added that “once you become a Whatchapp user, your location can be tracked anywhere in Nigeria. All you have to do is to make sure your Android mobile phone’s location feature is switched on. So at any moment you don’t feel safe, or any time there is an emergency, you can send an instant message from the app by pressing the SOS button and your location would be sent to your friends and family members instantly. You can do this through saving the names, email addresses and phone numbers of your friends and family members on your SOS contact”.

He said users can also record and submit videos, photographs and accounts of incidents and activities that are pertinent to the well-being and safety of their families and communities.

Ebede said Whatchapp as a communication kit can help Nigerian security agencies and local security vigilantes and security guards.

Also describing how to install the app, Marchie said: “We specifically made the installation process very simple. Once the app is downloaded from the play store, a user creates an account, logs in with a registered number and a verification code is sent to him or her. Thereafter, such a user logs into the app clicks on the SOS feature from the setting and log in the numbers of 20 people he or she wishes a message to be sent to, in cases of emergency. The moment such users location feature on the phone is on, in any case of emergency, a touch at the SOS button sends a panic message to the registered members, who would expectedly swing into action.

Vanguard News Nigeria