Veneers can improve your teeth' shade, shape, and size. The different veneer types have varying costs, installation periods, and aesthetics.

What Are Veneers?

Veneers are thin shells dentists use to cover teeth imperfections. The cosmetic dental procedure aims at giving you a natural-looking smile. Because there are several types of veneers, choosing one may be tricky. Fortunately, this article discusses different types of veneers, including their advantages and disadvantages.

(H2) What Are The Types Of Veneers?

(H3) Composite Veneers

The material for making composite veneers is composite resin material. Because dentists use this material for teeth fillings, they are a safe dental treatment. Composite veneers are suitable for covering small dental defects, for correcting old fillings and small tooth cavities. On average composite veneers cost between $110 and $190, making them ideal for patients that want to improve their teeth appearance on a budget.

There is no need for dental preparation when making a composite veneers. That’s exactly why our procedure takes place quickly and you can do these procedures in a single dental visit. Also, dentists can quickly fix your composite veneers in case of any damage. Since dentists in Turkey do not remove most of the enamel during the installation of composite veneers, your teeth will not become sensitive. With proper care, veneers are able to last from 5 to 7 years.

The major disadvantage of composite veneers is that it is susceptible to discoloration over time. Also, they can easily damage when you consume hard foods or bite on hard surfaces.

(H3) Porcelain Veneers

Porcelain veneers are made from ceramic material, and they aretranslucent, giving you a natural-looking smile. Porcelain material is safe and does not cause damage to your gums and the surrounding teeth. The veneers are suitable for fixing tooth imperfections, including uneven teeth, worn down teeth, chipped teeth, and discolored teeth. On average, the cost of porcelain veneers is between $150 and $330 per tooth, which is quite expensive.

When making porcelain veneers, you may need to visit the dental clinic more than once. During one of your visits to the dental clinic, the dentist will examine your teeth and medical records and take a trace of your tooth to mold the veneers. During your next visit to the dentist, the dentist will stick the veneers to your teeth with the help of dental cement before curing them with light.

Porcelain dental veneers are quite strong and have a long service life. With proper care, it is able to last from 10 to 15 years. In addition, they are resistant to stains and give a natural-looking, aesthetic smile.

Some of the disadvantages of porcelain veneers include being expensive and requiring enamel removal, increasing teeth sensitivity. Furthermore, you need multiple visits to the dentist before getting them installed. Fortunately, Dentakay dental clinic uses CEREC technology to speed up the process. Therefore, you can get veneers installed in a one visit to our dental clinic.

(H3) Lumineers

Lumineers are a brand of veneers made from porcelain laminate material. The material has the width of an average contact lens, making them thin. This type of veneer requires only minimal preparation. Lumineers are suitable for treating misshapen and discolored teeth. Furthermore, they look and feel natural because they are smooth to touch. On average, lumineers cost between $150 and $300 per tooth.

When fixing lumineers, dentists in Turkey do not remove part of your tooth structure, making them reversible. With proper oral hygiene and care, lumineers can last between 10 and 20 years. Another benefit of lumineers is that, it is an entirely painless procedure that you can get in two visits to the dentist. Disadvantages of lumineers include their susceptibility to fracture and damage. On the other hand, they do not look as natural as porcelain veneers.

(H3) Zirconium Veneers

Zirconium veneers are highly durable and natural-looking veneers from zirconium-dioxide material. Because of their strength, the veneers are unlikely to chip or crack. Furthermore, the material is safe, metal-free, and biocompatible. Zirconium veneers will give you a natural-looking smile that can last for many years.

Dentists recommend zirconium veneers for people with darker teeth and people with bruxism. In addition, the surfaces are stain-resistant even if you consume teeth-staining foods and beverages. Because zirconium veneers are available in several shades, they can match your natural teeth.

If you want a white Hollywood smile, zirconium veneers are perfect for you. In addition, because they are ultrathin, your teeth require little to no preparation before getting the veneers. On average, zirconium veneers cost $4000 for a set of 20 veneers and $3200 for 16 veneers. Furthermore, they can last between 10 and 20 years.

Dentists need experience and skill when fitting zirconium veneers because their installation is different from other types of veneers. Once the veneers are fitted, adjusting them is difficult. Therefore, zirconium veneers are expensive because of the expertise needed in fitting them.

(H4) Which Type Of Veneers Is The Best?

Veneers can cover tooth imperfections to give you a beautiful smile. The several types of veneers have their advantages and disadvantages. Before you get the veneers done, you should see a dentist in Turkey to know what is right for you. The best type of veneers for you depends on your budget, the number of units you want to get, the looks you want to get.

Why are veneers made? It is suitable to be made for discolored teeth, irregular teeth, misshapen teeth and tooth cavities. There are several types of Veneers, and they have different costs; therefore, you should find one that fits your budget.